How to make an Animal Treat in LEGO Fortnite

While you could always manually tame animals, LEGO Fortnite’s latest patch adds Animal Treats to make the process much more practical. Here’s how you can unlock and make Animal Treats to easily lure animals into your Village.

How to unlock Animal Treat in LEGO Fortnite

You can unlock the Animal Treat uncommon recipe by building a Barn in Fortnite’s LEGO mode.

It’s just a bed for your animal. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Unlock the recipe for a Barn by upgrading your Village to level two, if you haven’t already. The Barn requires 10 Planks, so make sure you have enough in your inventory. After you build a Barn in your Village, you should be able to start making Animal Treats.

How to get Animal Treat in LEGO Fortnite

Now that you have unlocked the recipe, you can easily cook some Animal Treats to make new friends in LEGO Fortnite. You can cook the recipe using a Grill. Just make sure you have the following ingredients in your inventory to make one Animal Treat:

Five Vines Three Corn

Here’s what you need to make a treat. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once you make an Animal Treat in LEGO Fortnite, assign it to one of your off-hand slots and look for an animal you want to tame. Try to choose an animal closer to your Village, or you may require multiple Animal Treats to lure them back. Stand near the animal you want to tame and use the button that pops up to feed them the treat.

You can then lure the animal back to your Farm in LEGO Fortnite. Just run back to where you built your Barn and bring the animal close to it. If they stop following you during the journey back to your Village, feed them more Animal Treats.

With the lured animal standing near the Barn, select Assign to assign it to the Barn. You can then add food to the Barn’s food slot to reap animal drops regularly.

