How to tame animals in LEGO Fortnite

Following LEGO Fortnite’s v23.30 update, we can finally tame animals and create a farm nearly five months after the game’s initial release in December 2023.

Thanks to the inclusion of new structures like Barns, animals can be our friends instead of a valuable source of food whenever you come across them. But taming one takes some work, so prepare for the long haul.

LEGO Fortnite: How to tame animals

Screenshot by Dot Esports

To tame animals in LEGO Fortnite, you need to go through a few steps:

First, you need to upgrade your basic village level so you can hire additional NPCs. Getting to level two lets you assign one new animal to your base. Open up the Build menu and create a Barn. The Barn unlocks when you create Planks, and you need 10 Planks to create a single Barn. Build a Grill using 30 Granite to unlock the option to create Animal Treats. You can create one from a Grill using three corn and five Vines. Find the animal you want to Tame in the wild and feed it an Animal Treat. The animal begins to follow you for a short time. You might need multiple Animal Treats if you are far from your village. When you return to your village, find the Barn and assign the animal to it like you would assign an NPC to a bed. The animal will then be a permanent part of your base, and you can even name it.

You can only have a few tamed animals at a time at your base, so you won’t be able to pull a Minecraft and have multiple at once. Be sure to also feed your animals food in their respective barns so they can create resources like Fertilizer for you.

