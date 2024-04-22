LEGO Fortnite Farm Friends v23.30 patch notes: Animal Houses, Bears, and more

LEGO Fortnite‘s latest update will finally allow players to build a farm and live out life on the range with the ability to recruit animals to your village—and there are even more animals to find.

The v23.30 update for LEGO Fortnite increases the Village recruitment cap to 10 per village, split between Villagers and Animals, the latter of which can now stay around indefinitely.

When does LEGO Fortnite Farm Friends v23.30 begin?

The LEGO Fortnite Farm Friends v23.30 update goes live on April 23. No file sizes or download times have been shared by Epic Games so far, but based on previous updates, we expect Farm Friends to arrive in LEGO Fortnite at 1am CT.

Elsewhere in the world, that works out at 2am ET/7am BST/4pm AEST. The downtime shouldn’t last for longer than two hours.

LEGO Fortnite Farm Friends v23.30 patch notes

Animal farm. Image via Epic Games

While it has always been possible to trap creatures in LEGO Fortnite to build a farm, they would despawn over time, but that’s no longer the case in v23.30 because Animals can now be lured and assigned to an Animal House.

Cows, Chickens, and Sheep can be lured back to your village using the new Animal Treats item, where they can then be assigned to an Animal House and named, and you can also tame a new creature after Pigs were confirmed as a new addition.

Animals take up Villager slots in your Village in LEGO Fortnite, and the village recruitment cap has been increased to 10 per village. Three slots are available to Villagers, three to Animals, and the other four can be filled by villagers or Animals, depending on your choice.

Villagers can be assigned to take care of Animals, who need to be kept happy to remain in your village. This is done by feeding, petting, or dancing with the animals, while each recruitable animal now provides resources over time.

Collect them all. Image via Epic Games

New Animal variants are also being added in LEGO Fortnite, including different spot patterns and colors for Cows. But not every animal is friendly, and the update introduces Bears as an aggressive mob—please don’t try to lure them back to your base.

New villagers have been added, including Guernsey and Cadence, and the Anarchy Acres Bundle will be made available in the shop for 800 V-Bucks—which includes the Fully Furnished Farm (600 V-Bucks when purchased individually) and the Farmer’s Favorites (400 V-Bucks when purchased individually).

Finally, the village Square UI has been improved, allowing you to monitor who lives in your Village, your current Biome, the jobs assigned to villagers, and who is currently visiting. Several bug fixes are also being deployed.

