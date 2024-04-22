Wild animals can be found everywhere on the Fortnite map.
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Category:
Fortnite

LEGO Fortnite is bringing home the bacon in its next update

Moo-ve over cows, there's a new creature in town.
Image of Josh Challies
Josh Challies
|
Published: Apr 22, 2024 03:38 am

More details have been leaked about the next update coming to LEGO Fortnite, with another recognized creature from Old McDonald’s farm entering the game.

Recommended Videos

LEGO Fortnite already has several creatures roaming around the world, with wolves, sheep, chickens, and cows giving the LEGO block treatment, and now it seems a new farmyard friend will be making its debut.

Animals can now be sheltered in your base with taming in LEGO Fortnite.
Fun on the farm. Image via Epic Games

According to reliable leaker iFireMonkey, pigs are coming to LEGO Fortnite in the next update—which looks to have a particular focus on farmyard and animals.

Last week, leaks indicated Animal Cookies are coming to LEGO Fortnite, allowing you to tame wild creatures. But the only animal that can be tamed, per the leaks, will be boars.

With the two leaks shared separately, it seems that pigs and boars will be different creatures in LEGO Fortnite, and hopefully, a feature will be added later down the line that allows you to tame any creature you encounter.

While you can trap creatures in LEGO Fortnite to make a farm, they will despawn and won’t remain there, meaning that players cannot yet make a farm and live life out on the range—though the signs are that this will be changing.

This isn’t the only major update due for LEGO Fortnite in the immediate future. May 3 will see the newest collaboration between Fortnite and Star Wars. Though there have been collaborations in the past, this is the first time the LEGO Fortnite game mode will be involved.

LEGO versions of Star Wars skins are already available in Fortnite, but the leaked roadmap suggests a big update is on the cards for the collaboration, which may see Star Wars builds, vehicles, and creatures added to the game mode.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article ‘Sniper situation is absurd’: Fortnite players lament dangerous state of long-range weapons
Reaper Sniper Rifle is one of the overpowered long-range weapons.
Category: Fortnite
Fortnite
‘Sniper situation is absurd’: Fortnite players lament dangerous state of long-range weapons
Rijit Banerjee Rijit Banerjee Apr 21, 2024
Read Article All free Fortnite Festival songs today (April 2024)
A split image of Fortnite Festival shop page on the left and the notes chart on stage on the right.
Category: Fortnite
Fortnite
All free Fortnite Festival songs today (April 2024)
Bhernardo Viana and others Bhernardo Viana and others Apr 21, 2024
Read Article Does Taylor Swift’s Fortnight song have anything to do with Fortnite?
TS with background from FN
Category: Fortnite
Fortnite
Does Taylor Swift’s Fortnight song have anything to do with Fortnite?
Cande Maldonado Cande Maldonado Apr 20, 2024
Related Content
Read Article ‘Sniper situation is absurd’: Fortnite players lament dangerous state of long-range weapons
Reaper Sniper Rifle is one of the overpowered long-range weapons.
Category: Fortnite
Fortnite
‘Sniper situation is absurd’: Fortnite players lament dangerous state of long-range weapons
Rijit Banerjee Rijit Banerjee Apr 21, 2024
Read Article All free Fortnite Festival songs today (April 2024)
A split image of Fortnite Festival shop page on the left and the notes chart on stage on the right.
Category: Fortnite
Fortnite
All free Fortnite Festival songs today (April 2024)
Bhernardo Viana and others Bhernardo Viana and others Apr 21, 2024
Read Article Does Taylor Swift’s Fortnight song have anything to do with Fortnite?
TS with background from FN
Category: Fortnite
Fortnite
Does Taylor Swift’s Fortnight song have anything to do with Fortnite?
Cande Maldonado Cande Maldonado Apr 20, 2024
Author
Josh Challies
Staff Writer. Professional writer since 2014. Pokemon, Marvel, Star Wars and overall geek. Previously wrote for Yahoo Sport, Stats Perform and online news publications.