Fed up of s***? This new LEGO Fortnite feature is perfect for you

LEGO Fortnite has received bountiful updates since it first launched, and the newest update focuses on farming.

Of course, where there are animals, there is also a metric ton of feces, but there’s a feature there to help you.

Good cow, bad poop. Screenshot by Dot Esports

As part of the LEGO Fortnite Animal Friends update on April 23, animals can now be lured back to your village and become members of the community if you build them an Animal House, allowing you to farm them for resources.

Unlike your human villagers, however, the animals in LEGO Fortnite are not potty trained and periodically leave fertilizer (aka poop) all over your village—which isn’t great if you want to paint a perfect scene.

Fortunately, leakers have identified a new feature in LEGO Fortnite that allows you to turn off an animal’s ability to take a dump—which is great for your village but not so good for the poor creature’s digestive system.

This will ensure you don’t end up drowning in poop like Biff Tannen in Back to the Future, and instead, you can control your supply of feces to suit your needs.

The bad news is that this feature only works in LEGO Fortnite and can only be applied to the animals you find, so you won’t be able to use it to prevent someone from pooping on you in the battle royale mode.

You can at least now hide “overly confrontational” emotes to make your lobbies a calmer environment and reduce your rage, though it won’t be able to stop players from wiping the floor with you if your skills aren’t up to scratch.

For those like me who have retired from the battle royale scene (it wasn’t fair on the other players, I was just too good, I promise), you can opt for the more relaxing environment of LEGO Fortnite, where you can find me tending to my flock and preventing them from pooping.

