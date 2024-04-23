How to build a Barn in LEGO Fortnite

LEGO Fortnite players can now add animals to their villages alongside human friends, but any creature you recruit needs a Barn to live in—and we’ll tell you how to build them.

LEGO Fortnite added the ability to tame animals in the Animal Friends update on April 23, with chickens, cows, sheep, and the new pigs able to stay at your village—without despawning as they previously did.

But there are limits to the number of animals you can have in your village, and a Barn is required. Read on if you want to know how to build one.

LEGO Fortnite: How to build a Barn

Quick and easy. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Barn recipe is unlocked once your village has been upgraded to Village Comfort level two, which unlocks the ability for “an additional animal” to live in your village. Despite the wording, this is the first time you can recruit a creature.

Once unlocked, open your build menu and select the Barn, then choose where you want to place the building and confirm the placement. To do this, you need to have 10 Planks—making it an easy build to complete.

You can get Planks from the Lumber Mill, which requires eight pieces of Wood and 15 pieces of Granite to craft. After building it, insert a single piece of Wood to receive one Plank.

Barns are used as houses for animals you befriend and must be assigned to a Barn manually, saving it as their house in the same way a Bed saves a spot in your village for a villager.

To befriend Animals, pet or feed an animal to earn its trust, then offer it an Animal Treat. You can then assign it to a barn and add it as a new resident in your village.

