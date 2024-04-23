What does each tamed animal give you in LEGO Fortnite?

LEGO Fortnite players can live out their farming dreams in the game mode following the Animal Friends update, with four different animals having a reason for you to keep them around—but what exactly do they drop?

Animals in LEGO Fortnite would previously despawn if you tried to keep them in a single area, but that has now changed, with animals now able to become members of your Village. While they can’t craft things for you, they have their uses.

Once you have built a Barn in LEGO Fortnite, you should keep checking back periodically to collect resources dropped by animals. If you want to know which resource each tamed animal provides, read on.

What does each tamed animal drop in LEGO Fortnite?

Chicken you out. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Each tamed creature in LEGO Fortnite periodically drops materials when assigned to a Barn, as long as you provide food for them and keep them happy. The speed at which items drop is affected by their happiness.

Each animal provides different resources, so the best approach is to have at least one of each tamed creature in your Village. You can see all the resources provided by tamed animals below.

Animal Drops Cow Milk, Fertilizer Pig Slurp Mushrooms, Fertilizer Sheep Wool, Fertilizer Chicken Feathers, Fertilizer

Bizarrely, chickens do not provide eggs when assigned to a Barn, so you have to continue petting wild chickens for eggs. It doesn’t make a lot of sense, but hopefully, this will be tweaked in a future LEGO Fortnite update.

Before you can get resources from creatures at a barn in LEGO Fortnite, you need to tame them and assign them to a barn by feeding an Animal Treat to an animal.

