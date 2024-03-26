Category:
Fortnite

How to get Turnable Wheels and Powered Wheels in LEGO Fortnite

Humankind's earliest invention is now in LEGO Fortnite.
Scott Robertson
Scott Robertson
|
Published: Mar 26, 2024 12:36 pm
A Hauler in LEGO Fortnite.
Screenshot by Dot Esports

Steerable, refuellable vehicles have arrived in LEGO Fortnite as of the Mechanical Mayhem update, offering players a fashionable ride, a way to quickly travel from biome to biome, and an avenue to get creative with their own vehicular designs.

For those that want to make their own vehicles, they’ll need a vehicle structure, a driver’s seat, a Power Center powered by Power Cells, and wheels to both turn and propel the vehicle forward. These wheels are called Turnable Wheels and Powered Wheels.

How to unlock and craft Turnable Wheels and Powered Wheels in LEGO Fortnite

Both Turnable Wheels and Powered Wheels are available to build from the Build menu, in the Toys section under the Controls category. You do not require a specific crafting station to build them. Each wheel type comes in three sizes: small, medium, or large. The size of the wheel determines how much power it consumes from the Power Cells in your Power Center.

Small, medium, and large tires in LEGO Fortnite.
Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Powered Wheels will spin when given a signal from the vehicle’s driver’s seat.

  • Small Powered Wheel: One Wooden Rod, one Wood
  • Medium Powered Wheel: One Flexwood Rod, two Flexwood
  • Large Powered Wheel: One Frostpine Rod, four Frostpine

Turnable Wheels also spin forward when given a signal from the vehicle’s driver’s seat, but can also turn left and right.

  • Small Turnable Wheel: One Wooden Rod, one Wood, two Cord
  • Medium Turnable Wheel: One Flexwood Rod, two Flexwood, two Cord
  • Large Turnable Wheel: One Frostpine Rod, four Frostpine, two Cord

How to build vehicles using Turnable Wheels and Powered Wheels in LEGO Fortnite

In general, you will want to outfit your vehicles with Turnable Wheels, since they provide the same amount of momentum as Powered Wheels but with increased handling capabilities. Iif you’re short on Cord, though, you can put Powered Wheels on the back instead.

