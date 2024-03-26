How to get a Power Center in LEGO Fortnite

It’s finally time to put the pedal to the metal in LEGO Fortnite. The launch of the Mechanical Mayhem update introduced both vehicle builds and the tools needed to design custom vehicles.

Making a vehicle is one thing, but powering it is something else. To power your vehicles in LEGO Fortnite, you’ll need a Power Center, but that Power Center requires energy.

What is a Power Center?

A Power Center serves as the engine of any vehicle you make in LEGO Fortnite. The Speeder, Offroader, and Hauler all include a Power Center, and any makeshift vehicle you design yourself will need a Power Center before you can operate it.

Power Centers are equipped with Power Cells to operate, and the more Power Cells loaded in, the longer you can drive for.

How to craft a Power Center

Players can craft either a small, medium, or large Power Center using Cord and Granite in LEGO Fortnite. To find the recipe for Power Center, go to your Build menu, open the Toys tab, and then switch over to the Controls section.

The size of the Power Center determines how many Power Cells it can hold:

A small Power Center requires three Granite and two Cords. It fits one Power Cell.

A medium Power Center requires five Granite and two Cords. It fits two Power Cells.

A large Power Center requires eight Granite and two Cords. It fits four Power Cells.

How to equip a Power Center on a vehicle in LEGO Fortnite

To equip a Power Center on a makeshift vehicle in LEGO Fortnite, you just need to attach it to a structure piece from the Vehicle Parts section of the Toys tab in the Build menu. As long as the piece is big enough to fit the Power Center, it should attach.

For the Power Center to be used to power a vehicle, the vehicle also needs to have a driver’s seat and wheels.

