How to make the Speeder Vehicle in LEGO Fortnite

LEGO Fortnite finally has vehicles to make walking for miles less painful when trying to reach a new biome for a resource.

Recommended Videos

Alongside steering wheels, chairs, and turnable wheels for vehicles and many other great forms of transport, the v29.10 Mechanic Mayhem patch has made new vehicle builds available, including the Speeder Vehicle.

The Speeder build won’t be available from the get-go, though. You need to craft an item to unlock it.

How to unlock the Speeder Vehicle build in LEGO Fortnite

Power Cell? Screenshot by Dot Esports

To build the Speeder Vehicle in LEGO Fortnite, first craft a Power Cell. You can get a Power Cell by crafting a Compost Bin, making Biomass, and then combining the Biomass with Glass.

Once you create your first Power Cell, the Speeder build appears, where you can find other builds, such as houses and temples. You need a lot of resources to make the Speeder, but having a simple and quick vehicle to get you going is well worth it.

To create the Speeder, you need 18 Wooden Rods, eight Cords, nine Granite, two Planks, and eight pieces of wood. If you have all these items in your inventory, you can make the Speeder Vehicle.

After making the Speeder, get the Power Cell you made previously and place it into the engine to power it. The Power Cell has a limited battery life, so be prepared to make more if you want to travel long distances.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more