If you’ve been trying out some new builds in LEGO Fortnite‘s Mechanical Mayhem update, then you’re definitely looking to travel around with the new item that are available, including the new Driver’s Seat that allows you to steer some of your experimental creations.

The Driver’s Seat is a new buildable item in LEGO Fortnite that allows you to steer any vehicles you create, giving you a place to sit and control the building of choice. Players no longer have to jump from switch to switch, and you are no longer confined to a railway or to one direction as you blast off into the wilderness with your friends.

If you wish to start off an epic road trip, here is how to get a Driver’s Seat in LEGO Fortnite.

Creating a Driver’s Seat in LEGO Fortnite

Get comfy. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are three types of Driver’s Seats in LEGO Fortnite: Small, Medium, and Large. Unlike other items that are found at the Crafting Bench, players can simply open up their Build Menu and head over to the Toys section. This menu section has been drastically expanded to include a whole slew of new content, including Control builds and Vehicle Parts.

Under the Control section, you can finally find the various types of Driver’s Seats, depending on how large your creation will be. You only need a few different resources to build a Driver’s Seat, but remember, you’ll need a Dynamic Foundation in order to attach the right wheels and power supplies to get to chugging along.

Driver’s Seat type Necessary resources Small Driver’s Seat Two Planks

Two Granite

Two Cord Medium Driver’s Seat Three Planks

Two Granite

Two Cord Large Driver’s Seat Four Planks

Two Granite

Two Cord After gathering the necessary resources to build your desired seat, you will need to build a Dynamic Foundation, which has also been split into three size categories. The Small, Medium, and Large Dynamic Foundations will require two, three, and four Flexwood respectively.

