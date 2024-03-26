Category:
Fortnite

How to get a Driver’s Seat in LEGO Fortnite

Get ready for a road trip.
Image of Tyler Esguerra
Tyler Esguerra
|
Published: Mar 26, 2024 11:51 am
The LEGO Fortnite Driver's Seat
Image via Epic Games

If you’ve been trying out some new builds in LEGO Fortnite‘s Mechanical Mayhem update, then you’re definitely looking to travel around with the new item that are available, including the new Driver’s Seat that allows you to steer some of your experimental creations.

Recommended Videos

The Driver’s Seat is a new buildable item in LEGO Fortnite that allows you to steer any vehicles you create, giving you a place to sit and control the building of choice. Players no longer have to jump from switch to switch, and you are no longer confined to a railway or to one direction as you blast off into the wilderness with your friends.

If you wish to start off an epic road trip, here is how to get a Driver’s Seat in LEGO Fortnite.

Creating a Driver’s Seat in LEGO Fortnite

The Toys menu in LEGO Fortnite
Get comfy. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are three types of Driver’s Seats in LEGO Fortnite: Small, Medium, and Large. Unlike other items that are found at the Crafting Bench, players can simply open up their Build Menu and head over to the Toys section. This menu section has been drastically expanded to include a whole slew of new content, including Control builds and Vehicle Parts.

Under the Control section, you can finally find the various types of Driver’s Seats, depending on how large your creation will be. You only need a few different resources to build a Driver’s Seat, but remember, you’ll need a Dynamic Foundation in order to attach the right wheels and power supplies to get to chugging along.

Driver’s Seat typeNecessary resources
Small Driver’s SeatTwo Planks
Two Granite
Two Cord
Medium Driver’s SeatThree Planks
Two Granite
Two Cord
Large Driver’s SeatFour Planks
Two Granite
Two Cord
After gathering the necessary resources to build your desired seat, you will need to build a Dynamic Foundation, which has also been split into three size categories. The Small, Medium, and Large Dynamic Foundations will require two, three, and four Flexwood respectively.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Where to find Jar of Essence in Fortnite
Picture of the gate in Fortnite which will give the Jar of Essence.
Category: Fortnite
Fortnite
Where to find Jar of Essence in Fortnite
Rijit Banerjee Rijit Banerjee Mar 26, 2024
Read Article How to get a Power Center in LEGO Fortnite
A makeshift vehicle in the sunlight in LEGO Fortnite.
Category: Fortnite
Fortnite
How to get a Power Center in LEGO Fortnite
Scott Robertson Scott Robertson Mar 26, 2024
Read Article How to unlock the Offroader vehicle build in LEGO Fortnite
Offroader preview on the blue background
Category: Fortnite
Fortnite
How to unlock the Offroader vehicle build in LEGO Fortnite
Edward Strazd Edward Strazd Mar 26, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Where to find Jar of Essence in Fortnite
Picture of the gate in Fortnite which will give the Jar of Essence.
Category: Fortnite
Fortnite
Where to find Jar of Essence in Fortnite
Rijit Banerjee Rijit Banerjee Mar 26, 2024
Read Article How to get a Power Center in LEGO Fortnite
A makeshift vehicle in the sunlight in LEGO Fortnite.
Category: Fortnite
Fortnite
How to get a Power Center in LEGO Fortnite
Scott Robertson Scott Robertson Mar 26, 2024
Read Article How to unlock the Offroader vehicle build in LEGO Fortnite
Offroader preview on the blue background
Category: Fortnite
Fortnite
How to unlock the Offroader vehicle build in LEGO Fortnite
Edward Strazd Edward Strazd Mar 26, 2024
Author
Tyler Esguerra
Lead League of Legends writer for Dot Esports. Forever an LCS supporter, AD carry main, with more than five years in the industry. Sometimes I like clicking heads in Call of Duty or VALORANT. Creator of the Critical Strike Podcast.