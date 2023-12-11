How to make a monorail in LEGO Fortnite

It might take some effort but it is well worth it.

There are plenty of ways to traverse terrain in LEGO Fortnite but few are as cool as flying through the skies on a monorail.

This build can be used to easily travel between different bases, or key points on the map, and it’s quite simple to make, especially if you’re enjoying creative mode. Here is a look at how to set up your own monorail so that you can get around quickly in your LEGO Fortnite world.

How to create a monorail in LEGO Fortnite

The T-shaped structure is key to building a monorail. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Creating a working monorail in LEGO Fortnite is quite simple, but it will take you a lot of resources to accomplish. A guide shared by YouTuber JaxBek showcases how to get this working and it all starts with laying down the rail.

First use thin wood flooring to lay down the track. This should go in a straight line from the points you’re choosing to connect. You will need to use Snap Mode to build this.

Once you’ve laid down the track it’s time to start with the platform. Place a dynamic platform on the track. Head underneath the platform and place three wheels on each side of the track.

Now, back on top place wood foundations in the shape of T. Attach small thrusters to the top of the T, and then destroy its support foundation. This will leave the foundation with thrusters attached now sitting on the platform.

Place 2 pieces of plank railing in the middle of the platform and push the fallen foundation flush against them.

Now, choose two railing posts and place them on the other side to lock it in.

Next, attach a large thruster to the back of this foundation, two small thrusters, and a large one to the front of the platform.

The last thing to do is place an activation switch on top.

If done correctly your platform should begin traveling along the rail.