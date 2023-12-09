How to get Dynamic Foundations in LEGO Fortnite

The first car in LEGO Fortnite was invented with Dynamic Foundations.

The Dynamic Foundation is an essential item while building vehicles in LEGO Fortnite. If you can’t find it in the crafting menu, you might be a little play time away from unlocking it.

The recipe system works more automated in LEGO Fortnite. New items unlock as you discover new resources and level up your Village. Considering some materials are biome exclusives, you’ll need to visit all parts of the map to unlock everything.

Here’s how to unlock the Dynamic Foundation in LEGO Fortnite.

How to unlock Dynamic Foundations in LEGO Fortnite

All the tools you’ll need for a moving vehicle will be under the Toys section of the build menu. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To unlock the blueprint for Dynamic Foundations, you need to get Flexwood in LEGO Fortnite. Flexwood is a tier three Epic item, and you’ll need to visit the Desert biome to find it. Flexwood can be farmed from tall cactus plants with a tier-three axe.

If you have Flexwood and still can’t see Dynamic Foundations in the Toys of the Build menu, it means you should continue leveling up your Village. Once your Village level reaches a certain point, the Dynamic Foundation blueprint will automatically unlock as you’ll already have Flexwood in your inventory.

How to use Dynamic Foundations in LEGO Fortnite

Dynamic Foundations are the starting point of each vehicle in LEGO Fortnite. You can find the Dynamic Foundations in the Toys section of the Build menu, and after placing it on the ground, you’ll need to attach movement items like Wheels, Thrusters, or Balloons to it.

While making cars and vehicles in LEGO Fortnite, I soon found out there wasn’t a steering wheel for vehicles. To make up for the steering wheels’s absence, I’ve been experimenting with different vehicle builds featuring multiple floors. Placing Thrusters in different directions allowed me to change directions on flying and swimming vehicles, but it’s still a troublesome process since you’ll need to work with multiple switches.