LEGO Fortnite is out, and you might be wondering what you can actually build. Currently, the game is very limited in what you can make, but it does let you make things piece by piece. So, what about vehicles?

Let’s face it: We all love those huge LEGO racing cars, ships, boats, and everything else in between, and if LEGO Fortnite doesn’t give us that, we probably won’t be playing it for very long. Fortunately, it can be done, and I’m going to show you how.

Can you build a car in LEGO Fortnite?

Yes, you can… kind of. When I first started playing LEGO Fortnite, there was a list of recipes I could use to make things like buildings and furniture. I kept playing, thinking I would unlock cars, bikes, and maybe even a spaceship. Unfortunately, these things aren’t in the game (yet).

However, there is a special building option that lets you piece together certain LEGO parts, and using these pieces I was able to build a car. Or rather, the closest thing to a car I can currently make.

How to make a car in LEGO Fortnite

First, add a foundation. Screenshot by Dot Esports Add four wheels to the foundation. Screenshot by Dot Esports Add four thrusters to one side. Screenshot by Dot Esports Finally, add an activation switch. Screenshot by Dot Esports Enjoy the ride. Screenshot by Dot Esports

First of all, if you are playing in Survival mode, you need to have unlocked the ability to make individual parts. If you don’t have this unlocked yet and are in a hurry to make a car, you can simply create a new world and make sure it’s set to creative. This way, you’ll have access to everything the game has to offer without worrying about gathering parts.

So, to build a car, we are going to need a foundation, four wheels, thrusters, and an activator.

Open your build mode, navigate to the Toys section, select the Dynamic Foundation, and place it in the world. This will act as the base of our car

and place it in the world. This will act as the base of our car From the same menu, take four large wheels and place them around the foundation . Make sure you place them at the same height; otherwise, your car will wobble too much.

. Make sure you place them at the same height; otherwise, your car will wobble too much. Still in the Toys menu, pick two large trusters and place them at the end of you Dynamic Foundation . Make sure they are pointing away from the car. These are used to make the car move.

. Make sure they are pointing away from the car. These are used to make the car move. Finally, take the Activation Switch and place it on the base of the foundation.

and place it on the base of the foundation. When you are ready, jump on the car, hit the switch and enjoy the ride.

Vroom, vroom! Screenshot by Dot Esports

How to steer a car in Lego Fortnite

Steer a car? Who said anything about steering a car?

Unfortunately, this is the closest you can get to having a car in LEGO Fortnite as of writing this, and you can’t steer your creation. I’m sure the game will get patched, and we’ll get recipes for making actual working cars in the game, but until then, you’ll have to settle for a foundation with wheels that just travels straight until it hits something.

Riding around in a car and hitting trees and rocks is still fun, which can speed up gathering slightly.

Bonus: How to build a flying car in LEGO Fortnite

Those are some strong balloons. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Building a regular car is great and all, but the ride is over as soon as the car hits something tough, like a sheep.

To remedy this, you can make your car fly. Simply find a tall hill and create a car at the top. However, add four red balloons on the base before you ride it into the distance, one in each corner. Activate the switch and fly.

This is great if you want to travel a long distance without worrying about hitting anything. Just remember to keep hitting that Activation Switch whenever the thrusters stop. The car can fly as long as you are hitting that switch.

Have fun, and try not to step on any of the LEGOs.