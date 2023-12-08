Category:
Fortnite

Is there a steering wheel for vehicles in LEGO Fortnite?

Fast and Furious, but only in one direction.
Gökhan Çakır
Published: Dec 8, 2023 06:04 pm
Updated: Dec 8, 2023 06:49 pm
A LEGO Fortnite character riding a vehicle.

LEGO Fortnite vehicles are great, but steering them can be a challenge. Running around the map gets tiring quickly, but it doesn’t take that many play hours to start building vehicles—even though players can’t find the steering wheel.

LEGO Fortnite vehicles are simple. With a Dynamic Foundation and a couple of wheels, you can make a car in no time. While making vehicles in LEGO Fortnite, thrusters will play an important role as they’ll be your primary power source. Vehicles will be like a breath of fresh air after walking around for so long, but they also come with their own set of drawbacks.

Soon after getting my first vehicle in the game, I realized how difficult it was to control it and give it some direction.

Can you put steering wheels on vehicles in LEGO Fortnite?

No, you can’t place steering wheels on vehicles in LEGO Fortnite since the item doesn’t exist. Neither the crafting system nor the loot pool seem to include a steering wheel, as the LEGO Fortnite community is yet to find one collectively.

A LEGO Fortnite character riding a vehicle with four wheels.
Replacing thrusters may or may not require you to change your wheel placement depending on your vehicle build. Screenshot by Dot Esports

How can you steer a vehicle in LEGO Fortnite?

There are alternative ways to steer vehicles in LEGO Fortnite. To make up for the absence of a steering wheel, I’ve been relocating thrusters to change direction, note that this is a resource hungry method. A second alternative is using rocks or other obstacles. Upon contact with these hard surfaces, your vehicle can change direction, but the new destination will often be random.

LEGO Fortnite players have also come up with creative solutions to the steering problem in the game. A Fortnite creative named LEONARDO, shared a vehicle build that takes advantage of multiple thrusters to change direction.

This build features three Dynamic Foundations that aren’t stuck together. When combined with strategically placed thrusters, the result is a steerable vehicle in LEGO Fortnite.

Gökhan Çakır
Strategical Content Writer and Fortnite Lead for Dot Esports. Gökhan Çakır graduated as an industrial engineer in 2020 and has since applied his analytical and strategic thinking to many endeavors. As a natural-born gamer, he honed his skills to a professional level in Dota 2. Upon giving up on the Aegis of Champions in 2019, Gökhan started his writing career, covering all things gaming while his heart remains a lifetime defender of the Ancients.