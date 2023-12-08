Is there a steering wheel for vehicles in LEGO Fortnite?

LEGO Fortnite vehicles are great, but steering them can be a challenge. Running around the map gets tiring quickly, but it doesn’t take that many play hours to start building vehicles—even though players can’t find the steering wheel.

LEGO Fortnite vehicles are simple. With a Dynamic Foundation and a couple of wheels, you can make a car in no time. While making vehicles in LEGO Fortnite, thrusters will play an important role as they’ll be your primary power source. Vehicles will be like a breath of fresh air after walking around for so long, but they also come with their own set of drawbacks.

Content Continues After Ad Content Continues After Ad

Soon after getting my first vehicle in the game, I realized how difficult it was to control it and give it some direction.

Can you put steering wheels on vehicles in LEGO Fortnite?

No, you can’t place steering wheels on vehicles in LEGO Fortnite since the item doesn’t exist. Neither the crafting system nor the loot pool seem to include a steering wheel, as the LEGO Fortnite community is yet to find one collectively.

Content Continues After Ad Content Continues After Ad

Replacing thrusters may or may not require you to change your wheel placement depending on your vehicle build. Screenshot by Dot Esports

How can you steer a vehicle in LEGO Fortnite?

There are alternative ways to steer vehicles in LEGO Fortnite. To make up for the absence of a steering wheel, I’ve been relocating thrusters to change direction, note that this is a resource hungry method. A second alternative is using rocks or other obstacles. Upon contact with these hard surfaces, your vehicle can change direction, but the new destination will often be random.

LEGO Fortnite players have also come up with creative solutions to the steering problem in the game. A Fortnite creative named LEONARDO, shared a vehicle build that takes advantage of multiple thrusters to change direction.

Content Continues After Ad Content Continues After Ad

This build features three Dynamic Foundations that aren’t stuck together. When combined with strategically placed thrusters, the result is a steerable vehicle in LEGO Fortnite.