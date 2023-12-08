How to get Balloons in LEGO Fortnite

If you want to soar into the skies in LEGO Fortnite, then sooner or later you will need to get yourself a Balloon.

The Balloon is a Toy item you can craft late into the main game. It’ll take you around 10 to 20 hours to get the resources needed, depending on how lucky you are with the placement of your desert biome and how skilled you are as a player.

You will need to really grind to get this item, but if you want to craft yourself a flying machine or get some colorful decorations, then it’ll all be worth it.

How to unlock Balloons in LEGO Fortnite

Screenshot by Dot Esports

To unlock Ballons you first need to unlock the ability to create a Loom. To acquire the blueprint for it, you need to have Flexhood and Sand Claws, which are tier 3 Epic items that you’ll get midway through the game.

Once you have them, you’ll be able to use them to make Silk Fabric. After making a single Silk Fabric, the Balloon should appear in the Toys crafting menu. You will need 1 Silk Fabric, 1 Torch, and 1 Cord per Balloon you want to make.

How to use Balloons in LEGO Fortnite

Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you try to put Balloons on any structures, you’ll find that no matter how many you use, the structures will never soar into the air.

This is because only one structure, the Dynamic Foundation, can be used to propel you to the sky. You need Flexwood to craft it, and will need at least 4 Balloons on each corner to send you into the sky.

When you use Balloons, remember that once you break them, you will lose the resources that went into them, so be sure to act fast to not waste any materials.