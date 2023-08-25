How to get Khaby Lame skin in Fortnite season 4

The new Fortnite season, Last Resort, officially started on Aug. 25. This means we’re getting a new battle pass, more Reality Augments to spice up the skirmishes on the island, and incredible weapons straight from the Vault. All great news, but we all have our eyes on the Khaby Lame skin this season.

Khaby Lame is the most-followed TikTok star who began his content-creating journey during the COVID-19 pandemic. His TikTok videos and YouTube Shorts are normally only a couple of seconds long. In these videos, Khaby Lame isn’t saying anything, but he speaks to all of us with his facial expressions, saying exactly what we’re all thinking.

No matter if you’re a loyal follower or you just enjoy his content, here’s how you can get Khaby Lame skin in Fortnite.

How to get Khaby Lame skin in Fortnite Season four

Khaby Lame skin is Fortnite’s latest addition to the Icon Series, and you can get it through Chapter four, season four battle pass on page 11. This means you have quite the grind ahead, especially if you want to be one of the first Khaby Lame skin’s proud owners.

The season four battle pass also has Khaby Lame emote, Point and Shoot, so that you, too can shrug your shoulders in the same way this internet star does. This emote will also be available on page 11 of the battle pass together with the skin and special weapon wrap. It will cost you seven Battle Stars.

If you want to quickly level up your battle pass, I advise you to complete all daily and weekly quests there are; try to get as many Victory Royales as you can because you get extra value from them. Your last resort should be buying extra levels, if you’re in a hurry.

