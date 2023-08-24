Fortnite Chapter 4, season 4 early patch notes: Heist theme, map changes, Khaby Lame

Fortnite Chapter Four, season four is almost here, with Epic Games set to drop the latest seasonal patch for the battle royale game. Here’s everything we know about the v26.00 update, including its theme, map changes, start time, and more.

From WWE to Transformers, there’s been plenty of crossovers for players to enjoy during Fortnite season three. It’s time to forget all about these mashups, though, because there’s a heist going down on the island, and we need to get involved in the action.

Fortnite Chapter Four, season four start time

Downtime for Fortnite Chapter Four, season four will begin at 1am CT / 7am BST / 4pm AEST on Friday, Aug. 25.

It’s unknown how long downtime will last, but with a major update like this one, it’s likely that the game will be unavailable for a few hours at least while Epic adds new content to the game.

Fortnite Chapter Four, season four theme: Heists

The theme for this Fortnite season is heisting, with the name believed to be “Last Resort,” according to leakers.

Every teaser so far has asked players if they are “in,” which hints at the idea that we will be taking part in some thievery of our own. On top of that, each teaser has shown members of the heist squad surrounded by lasers, just like those you would see protecting a valuable jewel in a movie.

Light-fingered or perhaps a more elegant weapon?



First though, are you in? pic.twitter.com/zDW8o1AIaY — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) August 21, 2023

Fortnite Chapter Four, season four map changes

A new Fortnite season means map changes—and season four is no different. Teasers have already revealed some incredible new POIs that we will get to explore on Aug. 25 and maybe even steal from.

One of the teased POIs is Relentless Retreat, a modern home with palm trees and an outdoor swimming pool.

NEW POI TEASER!!



"I'm putting together a team, and a friend we have in common says you'd be perfect for this job. Can you share the information with your group?



Uploading RelentlessRetreat_RetiroRelajante.png"



(via @BlendFreshon) pic.twitter.com/oOKd2J8KgR — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) August 21, 2023

Leaker ‘ImAgus51’ also revealed another modern-looking POI that appears to be home to the heist squad featured in the teasers. The same eclipse sigil that appears in every character teaser is featured as part of this location, making it the perfect place for their base.

New look at a Season 4 POI 👀



(via @ImAgus51) pic.twitter.com/nQiK1EpQ4H — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) August 21, 2023

If you fancy a relaxing stay on the Fortnite island, then perhaps Sanguine Suites is the perfect place for you. This beachside resort has plenty of rooms for you to loot, and if things get too heated, you can always go for a relaxing sunbath beside the sea.

Khaby Lame joins Fortnite

TikTok star Khaby Lame is the latest major name to join the battle royale and is set to get his own ICON skin in season four.

The Italian is the most-followed user on TikTok with over 161 million followers on the platform and now brings his incredible social-media fanbase to the battle royale. The collab was first teased by Lame in a video where he is seen opening multiple boxes, before finally peering inside a black box with the eclipse sigil on it.

Epic then gave fans a sneak peek at his skin, using it as part of a teaser on Aug. 23.

New Fortnite weapons

According to leaker ShiinaBR, there will be a number of new and returning weapons arriving in-game with the season four update, including:

Zyg and Choppy’s Ray-Gun

Shield Breaker Grenade

Rocket Ram

Briefcase Turret

Midas’ Drum Gun

That’s everything we know about Fortnite‘s Chapter 4, season four update so far. As always, we’re sure that Epic will have some surprises up their sleeves when the full patch drops on Aug. 25.

About the author