Fortnite leaks hint 2 more WWE Superstars are headed to the island

More names from the WWE are finally making their way onto Fortnite, with leaks today claiming two female wrestlers are about to don the pickaxe and glider. If the leaks are true, players will be able to purchase and play as Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair in the near future.

Fortnite players will also get two new pickaxes and backpacks as part of the new WWE wrestling collab. Both skins will only be available in one pack according to leaker BarbieharpFN’s Aug 7 tweet. The bundle featuring the two wrestlers will cost 2,400 V-Bucks and feature an all-new victory pose. Upon victory, an animation will begin with the winning player grabbing the championship belt.

The two WWE Superstars were photographed holding replica weapons from the popular game, with the photos making their way to the official WWE Instagram feed on Aug. 7 alongside hints of their inclusion in Fortnite. Both skins will be released before the end of Chapter Four, Season Three, which is set to end on Aug. 25. Players can look forward to new back bling among the list of seven new items.

Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair’s Fortnite appearance would cost the most V-Bucks out of any WWE and Fortnite collaboration. The first and only collab between the two so far arrived almost a year ago, with a John Cena skin landing in the store in July 2022.

At the time of its release, the John Cena skin cost 1,400 V-Bucks and featured selectable styles alongside a list of purchasable content.

As for an exact release date for the bundle, no one is entirely sure. We’ll just have to wait until developers release any details. This would be the second skin collaboration for Fortnite this month alone, with Jujutsu Kaisen making its way onto the island at the beginning of August. Hopefully, for WWE and Fortnite fans, we hear something a little more concrete soon.

