Another massively popular anime is joining Fortnite’s huge collab roster

The long-awaited crossover between Fortnite and Jujutsu Kaisen, the immensely popular anime based on the manga of the same name, was confirmed by Epic Games via a teaser trailer on Twitter earlier today. It’s dropping in update v25.30 on Aug. 8, after the Futurama event ends, the devs confirmed at the same time.

The trailer showed the four main characters, Yuji Itadori, Megumi Fushiguro, Nobara Kugisaki, and their mentor Satoru Gojo, burst through a wall and enter the Fortnite universe. Rumors had been swirling for a while, but now it’s confirmed.

Details about the crossover weren’t revealed, but it’s reasonable to assume it will include skins and some additional cosmetics and weapons to complement them.

The sorcerers from Jujutsu Kaisen drop in v25.30 🔥 — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) August 1, 2023

It’s not the first time Fortnite has dabbled in the world of anime; it’s crossed paths with other huge franchises like Attack on Titan, Dragon Ball, My Hero Academia, and Naruto. But it is the first time JJK has come into the fray, and given it’s one of the best-selling manga of all time and the anime is fast becoming a global success too, it’s sure to be a hit.

Related: Every Fortnite crossover and collaboration ever made

Based on what we’ve seen in other crossovers, the skins will cost between 1,800 to 2,400 V-Bucks and will include extra bits and pieces that tie into each character. For example, Megumi Fushiguro will likely have his Divine Dogs, and Nobara Kugisaki will likely have her hammer, nails, and straw doll hanging somewhere on her uniform.

Perhaps one of the most exciting additions it could have, though, is the inclusion of character abilities, which would be something akin to the Deku Smash from the MHA collab, which was found in vending machines.

About the author