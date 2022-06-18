How to boost Into a Runaway Boulder in Fortnite Chapter 3, season 3

Fortnite chapter three, season three, introduced a new battle pass, many map changes, and vehicles. Ballers are back for this season, and if you haven’t given them a spin around the map, you’ll need to do so to complete the challenges of this week.

Players need to boost into a Runaway Boulder and dislodge it with a Baller to earn 15,000 XP. To complete this challenge, you’ll need to get your hands on a Baller.

How can you boost into a Runaway Boulder in Fortnite Chapter three, season three?

Land around Rave Cave and find yourself a Baller.

After getting into a Baller, you’ll need to find Runaway Boulder. You can find Runaway Boulders can be found near cliffs and edges of the map.

Get close to a Boulder and start driving your Baller toward it.

When you’re close enough, use the boost and crash into the Runaway Boulder.

Screengrab via Epic Games

Once you hit the Runaway Boulder, it’ll dislodge and start rolling around, and your quest will be completed in the process. If you’re looking to continue using your Baller after quest, only use the boost feature once before hitting the Runaway Boulder to save yourself some energy/fuel.

If the Runaway Boulders marked on the map above were all gone by the time you got there, you could visit one of the other Runaway Boulder locations on the map. They are all around the map, mainly around the cliffs they fall off.