Where to find all the Runaway Boulders in Fortnite Chapter 3, season 3

Fortnite constantly adds new ways for players to engage with the map, whether it be new movement mechanics or adding new items to the map. One of the current challenges asks players to use a Baller to dislodge a Runaway Boulder. While the Ballers can be found all around Rave Cave, the Runaway Boulders are a little harder to find.

The boulders sit on top of small rocks and can be dislodged when the player boosts into them. Below are the locations of the Runaway Boulders in Fortnite Chapter Three, season three.

Screengrab via Epic Games | Remix by Dot Esports

On the top of the island north of The Daily Bugle

West of Sleepy Sound

On the mountain to the northwest of Sleepy Sound

West of Coney Crossroads, near the water

Three on the mountains around the Seven Base northwest of Logjam Lumberyard

On the hill east of Rave Cave

On the sides of the mountain to the east and west of Rave Cave

On the river bank north of the Reality Tree

East of the Reality Tree

The Ballers are located on nearly every level of the Rave Cave and there are a handful of Runaway Boulders near there as well. If you have a hard time finding them, consider looking in the snowy mountains north of Rave Cave and Logjam Lumberyard.

When you get close enough with the Baller, boost into the boulder repeatedly. After a few hits, the rock should dislodge and begin rolling away. You could also try weakening one of the boulders with your pickaxe before hitting it with the Baller.