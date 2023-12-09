Goku Black is trending in LEGO Fortnite and you don’t want to know why

A goofy bug in LEGO Fortnite is causing some unsavory jokes about Goku. The bug combines two of the game’s in-game cosmetics to make a skin called “Goku Black,” which is naturally causing some hysteria.

Ultimately, this is just a silly, unfortunate bug, and it clearly doesn’t reflect Epic Games or LEGO’s views on racial justice or Goku. I mean, there’s a reason it’s going to the default skin because it wasn’t intentional. Goku Black, or Zamazu, is a genuine character in Dragon Ball Super lore who used the Super Dragon Balls to switch bodies with Goku. The cheerful, aloof persona was replaced by a sneering, unhinged villain who loathed the mortals of Universe 7.

If that’s confusing, sorry, lots of things in the anime world of martial arts fighters saving the world from aliens with power levels don’t make sense. The bug makes the Goku Black skin, well, actually black, by replacing him with the default one. The joke making the rounds is that Epic doesn’t know who Goku Black is and, therefore, replaced him with a black default skin because they assumed that the character was black. It’s not serious, but fans are going to get their jokes off regardless.

The LEGO Fortnite collection ported hundreds of Fortnite skins into its survival-crafting mode, and some of them are much better than others in the new mode. It’s not a surprise that there are a few kinks to work out with the new system, and some skins just weren’t ported over well. The unintentional bug with Black Goku is definitely the strangest and the most problematic for Epic Games and LEGO.