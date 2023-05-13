Fortnite’s Goku Black skin: Bundle info, cost, and more

The island has never been in more danger.

It’s been rumored for a while now this infamous version of the Saiyan would be coming to Fortnite, but it wasn’t officially confirmed that Goku Black would be coming to the battle royale until May 12, 2023.

The character has been faithfully recreated in Fortnite, with a variation on Goku’s power-up ability that looks pretty cool and should add some dark flair to every lobby.

Here’s all the information you need to know about Fortnite‘s Goku Black skin, including the bundle info, cost, and more.

What’s included in the Goku Black Bundle in Fortnite?

Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are a total of five items included in the Goku Black bundle if you count the alternate style as a separate item. These different cosmetics include:

Goku Black skin

Super Saiyan Rosé alt style

Ki-Scythe harvesting tool

Ki-Sword harvesting tool

Goku Black’s Charging Up emote

There’s noticeably no glider or back bling, so players will either need to use one of the previous cosmetics from the collab or use one of the many others provided by Epic. Either way, it will be up to players to decide if it’s worth the cost.

How much does the Goku Black skin cost in Fortnite

Screenshot by Dot Esports

Currently, the skin is discounted for 1,800 V-Bucks, down from its full price of 3,100. Players can either choose to buy two of the 1,000 V-Bucks bundles for around $16 or the 2,800 V-Bucks option for $20. The latter will provide them with exactly 1,000 V-Bucks left over, which is enough for some other cosmetics from the Item Shop as well or can be used on the next battle pass.

This is just the latest in the partnership between Epic Games and Dragon Ball Super, so there may be even more skins to come in the future.

