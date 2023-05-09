Fortnite has a reputation for bringing in the biggest characters from every single game or show imaginable, and they’ve gone the extra mile with Goku Black from Dragon Ball Super.

The long list of Fortnite cosmetics comic heroes like Iron Man, trained assassins like John Wick, and even NBA legends like Lebron James. It’s essentially a neverending list of celebrities, and they’re always so good. As soon as I saw Master Chief, I had to switch from my beloved Fly Trap skin immediately.

Fortnite has celebrated anime culture for years now and seems to be willing to include more characters from these types of shows all the time. Dragon Ball has made an appearance with several Z fighters making the cut. Goku is already sitting pretty in the cast of Fortnite playable characters, and Goku Black is about to join the scene.

Is Goku Black coming to Fortnite?

Image via Epic Games

Fear not; Goku Black will be making his debut in Fortnite, and sooner than you might think. Dataminers have made our life a lot more enjoyable with the revelation Goku Black will be making his first appearance in the Fortnite universe soon.

GMatrixGames revealed a file called “DualParadox” made its way into a May 7 update. The pattern didn’t reveal much, but GMatrixGames was able to conclude it was Goku Black, alongside other credible leaker confirmations.

EXCLUSIVE: I have grabbed the textures for the DualParadox outfit, and can 99% confirm, that it is in fact Goku Black with a style for Super Saiyan Rosé.

The model is also different from the current Son Goku outfit.



Below is a gallery of all of them:https://t.co/0zSqrKXm6C pic.twitter.com/z6IPuCP03T — GMatrixGames (@GMatrixGames) May 7, 2023

With Japan’s Goku Day on May 9, 2023, there’s a solid chance we could see the Goku variant making its first appearance in the Fortnite universe.

Now if you’re playing as Goku see an enemy Goku Black when you’re wandering around Tilted Towers, you’ll get the opportunity to reenact some memorable Dragon Ball Super scenes.

Next, we need Mr. Popo as soon as possible please, Epic Games.