Fortnite fans are obsessed with Wendell and Walnut’s adorable new trailer

One of the biggest attractions in Fortnite is the addition of new skins that seem to evolve in possibilities alongside the game. While the game used to showcase new skins with interesting new trailers, some have commented on the lack of marketing for these in recent years. Times may be changing, however, with a new trailer for Wendell and Walnut—a duo of animal pals scheming for snacks.

In the video posted to the official Fortnite Twitter account, players can see the wolf Wendell and his squirrel buddy Walnut working to steal a hotdog from a barbecue. In a classic Looney Tunes-style throwback, the character notices and sends a bundle of dynamite back up to Wendell via the same fishing rod that his buddy was once attached to. The fan response on Twitter has been largely positive.

These partners in crime seem to be popular, with fans commenting favorably on the new whimsical trailer used to show the pair in action. While it’s only 23 seconds long, it gives a good look at the characters’ personalities and how they interact with the other characters inside the game. It will likely work as an extra incentive for players to consider a purchase.

Players can get the duo in the Item Shop right now, with the complete bundle going for a discounted price of 1,500 V-Bucks. Walnut is part of the base skin in a side holster on Wendell’s leg. Players can buy the skin itself for 1,200 V-Bucks, but the much better deal would be to get the addition of the back bling and pickaxe for only 300 more.