Fortnite Reload: New skins, map, emotes, and cosmetics

The Fortnite Reload update for Chapter Five, Season Three is done, and it only took a few hours of downtime to reveal what’s new.

Recommended Videos

Epic Games decided to go all out in this 2024 Summer Update for Fortnite: Pirates of the Caribbean and X-Men collabs, new loot, and most exciting of all, a brand new game mode that’s a throwback to OG Fortnite — Fortnite Reload. With trailers and announcements dropping overnight, it’s easy to get lost in the excitement of what is coming in this new version of Fortnite. After all, you have a new game mode, several new points of interest, some new weapons and consumables, and a multitude of new skins and cosmetics to catch up with. In this guide, I’ll show you everything that’s new in the Fortnite Reload update in Fortnite Chapter Five season three.

New weapons and loot in Fortnite Reload

Looty shooty. Image via Epic Games. Remix by Dot Esports.

The Fortnite Reload update brings a new sniper, maps, and explosives to Fortnite Chapter Five season three. Here’s what you can expect:

Magneto Power : A new mythic or legendary item that unleashes Magneto’s power.

: A new mythic or legendary item that unleashes Magneto’s power. Heavy Impact Sniper: A new sniper.

A new sniper. Ship In a Bottle : A deadly Pirates of the Caribbean item.

: A deadly Pirates of the Caribbean item. Remote Explosives (C4): A new explosive to make your enemies go ka-boom.

A new explosive to make your enemies go ka-boom. Buried Treasure: New treasure maps to find stashed loot.

New treasure maps to find stashed loot. Flint-Knock Pistol: This pirate pistol from season eight makes a comeback.

This pirate pistol from season eight makes a comeback. Crash Pad Jr.: This trampoline utility item from chapter four makes a comeback.

While some are new, the Crash Pad Jr. and Flint-Knock Pistol had already been available in previous seasons.

Pirates of the Caribbean skins, cosmetics, and emotes

Not all treasure is silver and gold, mate. Image via Epic Games

In the Fortnite Reload update Pirates of the Caribbean get mentioned quite a lot. Here’s what you can expect from this collab in Chapter Five season three:

New emotes that resemble Jack Sparrow’s movements in the movie: Jar of Dirt, which shows Jack finding a jar of dirt like in the film, and the iconic Sparrow Run, which has him run out of trouble.

The only confirmed skin isn’t Jack Sparrow. There are mentions of Davy Jones, Captain Barbosa, and Elizabeth Swann in the update. Jack also comes with two styles: his regular, human self and a skeleton outfit.

There’s also a new in-game item called Ship in a Bottle. This green flask bottles a cursed ship that deals damage to your opponents.

The Fortnite x Pirates of the Caribbean collab would not be complete without new points of interest to match the theme. There are new map overlays, especially of ships, to match the theme.

Fortnite Reload game mode with the OG Map and loot

Back to the basics. Image via Epic Games

Fortnite Reload comes with the original graphics and lightning from Fortnite and a mini Chapter 1 map during Chapter Five season three.

As a reincarnation of OG Fortnite, you can expect POIs like Tilted Towers, Lonely Lodge, Pleasant Park, Retail Row, and Loot Lake. But there are also new points of interest like Sandy Sheeps and Lazy Laps.

In this mode, you can also use some weapons from the original, like the Revolver, Tactical Shotgun, Lever Action Shotgun, OG Heavy Shotgun, Tactical Submachine Gun, Infantry Rifle, Heavy Assault Rifle, Bolt-Action Sniper Rifle, Rocket Launcher and Grappler.

To some’s delight, there are absolutely no vehicles in Fortnite Reload.

New skins and cosmetics in Fortnite Reload

Wolverine and other less relevant skins. Image via Epic Games. Remix by Dot Esports.

Besides the Fortnite x Pirates of the Caribbean collab, other new skins arrive to Fortnite. Here are a few of the skins and cosmetics you can expect to see in Fortnite Chapter Five season three

Skins

Joey Caliente skin

Safety First Steve skin

Persephone skin

Saskia skin

Wolverine skin

Magneto

Cosmetics

Fallout Pipboy toy backpack

Skull and sword backpack

Magneto’s Cape

Joey Caliente’s backpack and pickaxe

Safety First Steve backpack pickaxe

Persephone’s many heart-shaped backpacks and pickaxes

Upcoming X-men x Fortnite collab

In the Grand Glacier, you can find a new landmark called Grand Glacier Bunker in Fortnite Chapter Five season three. At the moment, this bunker remains closed, with a few Wolverine claw marks at the bottom.

This landmark is a nod to the upcoming X-Men and Fortnite collab, since this will become the Weapon X secret lab in a future update. Still, you can now see the landmark clearly marked on the map.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy