The skins and cosmetics we want to see from the Fallout x Fortnite crossover

Fortnite players are pretty accustomed to crossovers between their beloved battle royale and other major franchises, but for the first time, they will be stepping into the nuclear wasteland with the next collaboration: Fallout.

Recommended Videos

With every collaboration comes some iconic skins you can buy in Fortnite‘s store, and in the world of Fallout, there are so many classic characters and looks that would be great to have while battling it out for a hard-earned victory royale. Following in the wake of Fallout‘s popular Amazon Prime series, the right skins could help bring even more new fans to the legendary franchise while giving longtime Fallout fans more incentive to pick up the sticks in Fortnite.

Here are all of the cosmetics that we wish to see in the Fallout x Fortnite crossover event.

Best potential Fallout skins in upcoming Fortnite crossover

Vault Dweller

Can’t beat the classics. Image via Bethesda Game Studios

Most people who have any knowledge about the Fallout series will recognize the classic blue and yellow colorway of the Vault jumpsuit, which would make for a perfect skin in Fortnite. Putting an iconic Fortnite character such as Jonesy or Ramirez in a jumpsuit and turning them into a Vault Dweller is a simple idea that should be a hit among longtime fans and newcomers alike.

T-45 Power Armor

Makes you feel indestructible. Image via Bethesda Game Studios

Besides the Vault Jumpsuit, Fallout‘s Power Armor is one of the most recognizable looks in the game. It is the best armor you can find in the wastelands, and is menacing and powerful all at once. There could be a world where the Power Armor is used as a vehicle instead of a skin in Fortnite, especially with how large these hulking sets of armor can be.

The T-45 version of the armor is also found on the cover of Fallout 3, one of the most popular titles in the grand history of the franchise. It has already been heavily modded by the community, and is considered to be one of the best additions to the series due to its great gameplay, storyline, and the details within the ravaged city of Washington D.C.

NCR Ranger Veteran armor

Looks aren’t deceiving—you’ll be a sharpshooter in this armor. Image via Bethesda Game Studios

Although there are some players who will name Fallout 3 as the best in the franchise, many Fallout aficionados will fight tooth and nail for Fallout: New Vegas as the series’ best. The front-facing character on the cover of New Vegas dons the classic NCR Ranger Veteran armor, which is much sleeker than the T-45 armor and looks equally as deadly.

Vault Boy

You’re special! Image via Bethesda Game Studios

Although it would look very similar to the Vault Dweller, Epic Games could make a full Vault Boy cosmetic with the animated cartoon head of the popular Fallout character. He could have different reactions to whichever actions the player was completing, whether they were firing off multiple rounds from a machine gun, taking enemy fire, or finally winning a match.

The Ghoul

Ghoulish. Image via Amazon Studios.

Ghouls are a quintessential part of the Fallout universe, and after the success of the franchise’s first full live-action series, it could be fun to link the two products together by adding one of the show’s main characters as a playable cosmetic. Cooper Howard is a ghoul that’s become a deadly bounty hunter who has lived for over 200 years after the first set of nuclear bombs hit Los Angeles.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more