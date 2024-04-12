Fallout TV series full cast list: All main characters and actors

The Fallout television show has been acclaimed by fans of the series and newbies to the franchise alike, entering the conversation for being one of the best video game adaptations of all time.

Along with the impressive adaptation of the source material, the cast has also been praised for their stellar performances. Let’s take a closer look at the main cast of Fallout and their characters so you can get an understanding of the main players if you are planning on giving the series a watch.

A very mild spoiler warning for some key details from the first episode of Fallout.

Fallout television series full main characters and cast list

Ella Purnell as Lucy MacLean

All-American girl. Image via Amazon Studios.

Lucy represents the Vault Dweller faction from the Fallout games. The dwellers are descendants of those who were lucky enough to get a place in the Vault-Tec vaults before the bombs fell in 2077. Lucy is a skilled and strong-willed woman, but her naivety is undeniable, seeing as she has been hidden away from the real world in Vault 33.

She is played fantastically by British actress Ella Purnell, who has had roles in various projects over the years, such as Maleficent, Army of the Dead, and Yellowjackets. This isn’t her first rodeo when it comes to impressive video game adaptations, either, as she voices Jinx in the Arcane animated Netflix series based on the League of Legends game.

Aaron Moten as Maximus

Searching for purpose. Image via Amazon Studios.

Maximus represents the Brotherhood of Steel faction from the games and—along with the Vault Dwellers and their blue and yellow jumpsuits—the Power Armor sets that the Brotherhood Knights wear are part of the iconic imagery of Fallout as a whole.

Maximus has no family or community, making him the perfect target for indoctrination by the Brotherhood of Steel. He is determined to prove himself when he becomes a Knight, though his morals are questioned in the process.

Aaron Moten is the actor behind Maximus, and he has had several roles in television beforehand, such as in Disjointed, Mozart in the Jungle, and Next. He has also appeared in movies such as Emancipation and Father Stu. Much like Ella Purnell, he is sure to start getting more prolific roles thanks to the exposure from Fallout.

Walton Goggins as Cooper Howard/The Ghoul

Ghoulish. Image via Amazon Studios.

The last major group to be represented in the Fallout show are the Ghouls, humans that have been physically changed by radiation exposure. The Ghouls provide insight into life before the Great War in the Fallout universe, as many of them have been around since before 2077.

The Ghoul is a renegade bounty hunter who has lived for over 200 years. He used to be Cooper Howard before he was irradiated from the nuclear fallout when the bombs dropped.

The Ghoul is played by veteran actor Walton Goggins, who has been in the industry and working in TV and movies since 1990. His work includes roles in films like Django Unchained, Lincoln, and The Hateful Eight and shows such as Invincible, The Righteous Gemstones, and The Shield.

Moises Arias as Norm MacLean

Siblings at the end of the world. Image via Amazon Studios.

Lucy’s brother Norm isn’t quite as brave or daring as his sister, but his intelligence and perception lead him to see things that others don’t notice.

Moises Arias plays Norm, and if you were a Disney Channel kid in the mid-2000s—like me—then you’ll recognize him as Rico from Hannah Montana.

Kyle MacLachlan as Overseer Hank MacLean

Vault daddy. Image via Amazon Studios.

Overseer of Vault 33 and father to Lucy and Norm, Hank MacLean is dedicated to his two kids, though he isn’t afraid to get his hands dirty to protect them.

Prolific actor Kyle MacLachlan plays Hank. He has had several major roles over the years, such as playing Paul Atreides in the 1984 version of Dune and Special Agent Dale Cooper in the Twin Peaks series.

Matt Berry as Mr. Handy/Sebastian Leslie

Robotic and psychotic. Image via Amazon Studios.

Last but not least is everyone’s favorite robotic companion, Mr. Handy. We get a glimpse of a pristine Mr Handy in the first episode before the bombs drop, but he also appears again during a rather violent encounter with Lucy when she leaves the vault.

The voice of Mr. Handy is taken from an actor in the Fallout universe called Sebastian Leslie, who sold the rights to his voice likeness to be used based on a butler character he played called Bartholomew Codsworth.

Sebastian and the Mr. Handy voice are portrayed by Matt Berry, a fantastically funny British comedian and actor who has appeared in many popular shows, such as The I.T. Crowd and What We Do In The Shadows.

