Fortnite servers go down as new Reload mode, Pirates of the Caribbean crossover set to arrive

Fortnite’s hitting the old town with its latest v30.20 update which brings a whole host of skins, a new Reload game mode, and a highly anticipated Pirates of the Caribbean crossover.

Fortnite players would already know the arrival of the collaboration with Jack Sparrow with the Coastal Rumours secret quest, which teased the event. Now, the ship is finally sailing towards the island with bigger surprises for the players.

So when are the Fortnite servers coming back up?

When will the Fortnite Reload update go live?

Tilted Towers is finally coming back. Image via Epic Games

The Fortnite servers are currently downtime, and they should be back soon in an hour or so—about 3am CT. We’ll update the piece as soon as the servers go live.

One the servers come up, you’ll be able to jump into the game and check out everything that has been added including the newest Reload game mode, which should take players on a nostalgic ride.

The Reload Fortnite mode takes place on a smaller island with fewer players, where the gunfire is shorter and zones move faster. While rebooting is possible, the shorter island should bring the veterans of the game to an advantage where they’ll know every nook and cranny of the map to help their teammates secure kills.

Players have been dying to cherish the old Fortnite, which is what made the game popular among the masses, and it seems like the developers have finally heard the prayers. Epic will be adding the game mode that everyone wished for apart from the Zero Build mode, which takes away the building aspect of the game.

