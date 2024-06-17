How to find the Coastal Rumors NPCs and complete the secret quest in Fortnite

If you’re looking for a way to earn easy XP in Fortnite, completing secret quests like Coastal Rumors is definitely worth a shot.

Fortnite loves to hide Easter eggs and secret quests in plain sight, and with its latest update, it has added a ton of new NPCs and dialogues. One of the hidden teasers is the Coastal Rumors, related to the upcoming Pirates of the Caribbean collab, which was also part of the game’s leaked roadmap. The game also has a black-colored sailship in the middle of the map, teasing the same event. Here’s everything you need to know about Fortnite’s Coastal Rumors secret quest.

Where to find Coastal Rumors NPCs and complete the secret quest in Fortnite

Riot talks about the rumors running on the beaches of a pirate coming. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To start the Coastal Rumors quest in Fortnite, you need to meet all the three NPCs listed below and talk to them about the Coastal rumors they’ve been hearing. The NPCs are listed below:

Chiara – One of the new NPCs who sells a handy Combat Assault Rifle and Shockwave grenades near the Grand Glacier. She usually roams around the garden in front of the mansion. Once you find her, find the text option with Coastal Rumors and ask her about it to complete the first stage of the quest. Brite Raider – She’s located on the remote island south of Brutal Beachead and Redline Rig. She has access to Boom Bolt, which is useful for destroying enemies, and repair torch to restore the health of your vehicle. You have to ask her about the coastal rumors, and it’ll conclude the challenge’s second phase. Riot – The pink spike-haired NPC stays in the factory east of Classy Courts. When you enter the place, you should see several wall graffiti designs made by the character to decorate the place. Again, ask him about the Coastal rumors to complete the quest.

Once you’ve interacted with all three NPCs, you should complete the quest and earn the easiest 5,000 XP of your life to level up your battle pass.

