Do Imperial Bunkers respawn in LEGO Fortnite?

Imperial Bunkers take the place of the traditional dungeon-like caves on the Star Wars island portion of LEGO Fortnite, and there are plenty of good reasons to go exploring in them.

Recommended Videos

Inside Imperial Bunkers, players can find ample Knotroot and Marble that they’d find in normal caves, as well as a heavy Imperial presence. By fighting through each section of the Imperial Bunker, players will unlock a final chest in the end featuring plenty of goodies, including the magnificent Lightsaber. Players can also find a couple of Imperial Officers, whom players need to hunt to help upgrade the Rebel village.

But with so many valuable items in an Imperial Bunker, LEGO Fortnite players are wondering if it respawns or resets after a certain amount of time.

Do Imperial Bunkers reset in LEGO Fortnite? Answered

No, the Imperial Bunkers do not reset, meaning the enemies and chests inside do not respawn either. Like caves in the standard LEGO Fortnite survival world, the Imperial Bunker is left exactly as you left it. On one hand, that means any loot you can’t take with you right away due to your small inventory space will still be there when you return. But it also means once it’s completely cleared out, you’ll have essentially no reason to ever go back.

You only get to open this once per bunker. Screenshot by Dot Esports

This can be a tad inconvenient for players. Those hunting Imperial Officers will have to look elsewhere for this rarer enemy type if the bunker is already cleared out. Some players like myself ended up with a Rebel village that really only has one easily reachable Imperial Bunker, so once it’s cleared of all the useful Knotroot and Marble, I’ll have to travel further to get more.

Locating and marking Imperial Bunkers is also tricky now because, for some strange reason, you can’t place map markers in the Star Wars area of LEGO Fortnite. So every time you want to go Imperial Bunker exploring, you need to use your Macrobinoculars and remember which ones you’ve already cleared.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more