LEGO Fortnite: How to find Imperial Officers

Once you break into their ranks, the officer will find you.
Image of Gökhan Çakır
Gökhan Çakır
|
Published: May 3, 2024 12:56 pm

Fortnite Patch v29.40 has seen LEGO Fortnite collide with Star Wars. The Galactic Empire and the Rebellion are in LEGO Fortnite, meaning you can find Imperial Officers.

After giving the Rebels your support, you’ll collect Macrobinoculars from the Rebel Captain. This will be your first step toward finding Imperial Officers in LEGO Fortnite. Given their rank, these officers will be hiding deep inside Galactic Empire territory, but their days will be numbered as soon as you decide to hunt them down.

Where to find Imperial Officers in LEGO Fortnite

To find Imperial Officers in LEGO Fortnite, you need to invade Galactic Empire bases. When you find one, there will be a Bunker door, which you’ll need to open to access the Cave inside.

  • Use your Macrobinoculars to locate a Galactic Empire Cave.
  • Either use the required code for clearance for the Empire Bunker Door or break it down with a Lightsaber.
  • Enter the Empire Cave and clear all the Stormtroopers.
  • As you progress further into the cave, you’ll unlock new sections and eventually find Imperial Officers in LEGO Fortnite.

Overall, Imperial Officers fight exactly like Stormtroopers, so they aren’t much of a challenge. But when an Imperial Officer first sees you, they’ll activate a satellite dish that will start letting out a signal. This is basically an alarm, and more Stormtroopers will come to your location unless you destroy the satellite.

The Empire Bunkers are excellent sources to gather Scrap Durasteel, Durasteel, and other LEGO Fortnite x Star Wars weapons/items. These caves are also filled with other valuable materials like Copper and Obsidian, so I recommend going to them with an empty inventory. The first time I invaded an Empire Cave, I didn’t take my own advice and I had to discard a lot of items inside to make room for new ones.

