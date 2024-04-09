Category:
Fortnite

Fortnite players are baffled this popular Avatar character is missing—but their weapon isn’t

No bending, no skin.
Image of Mateusz Miter
Mateusz Miter
|
Published: Apr 9, 2024 06:48 am
Aang and his friends in Avatar the Last Airbender
Image via iFireMonkey

On April 9, the Fortnite and Avatar communities rejoiced, as Fortnite’s massive v29.20 update added a few of the most popular characters from Avatar—although one is missing.

Aang, Katara, Zuko, and Toph Beifong skins are part of Fortnite’s v29.20 update, with the main character of the show even receiving two skins. You can also choose from a variety of Avatar-themed back blings and pickaxes. But fans are bitterly disappointed with Epic Games for adding Sokka’s Space Sword while there’s no sign of Sokka himself.

In the series, Sokka is a water warrior, brother of Katara (who was added to Fortnite in the latest patch), and one of Aang’s greatest allies. He’s also a source of comedy in the show, often throwing jokes left and right, which made him a favorite for many fans. To see him missing from the v29.20 update in Fortnite baffled fans, especially since one of his weapons actually made it to the game.

Zuko holding Sokka's Sword in Fortnite.
The sword is in the game, but it’s owner—not exactly. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Shiina on X

“Nahhh that’s evil. They rly said he cant bend, bros not relevant,” one of the fans wrote on X. In the series, Sokka, unlike his companions Aang and Katara, is a non-bender, and therefore isn’t able to manipulate any of the elements. Instead, he uses a few different weapons, including a jian sword called Sokka’s Space Sword, which landed in Fortnite with the latest patch.

Fortunately, many other skins and items from the Avatar franchise made it to Fortnite in update v29.20, so fans can seek solace in them. There’s a possibility Epic Games will add a Sokka skin in the future, though at this moment, there’s nothing to suggest it will happen.

