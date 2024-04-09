All leaked skins and cosmetics coming to Fortnite’s Avatar update (v29.20)

April 9 is the day all Avatar and Fortnite fans have been waiting for, as multiple skins and cosmetics related to the popular show were added to the game in the v29.20 update.

Fortnite has seen dozens if not hundreds of collaborations in the past, and this time, Aang and his friends are coming to the Battle Royale. Anyone familiar with the show will be excited to see these characters in action, and even if you haven’t watched it, you’ll be pleased to see these skins and cosmetics, as they’re really well made.

All Fortnite v29.20 skins

Aang

Aang. Image by Epic Games via iFireMonkey

First and foremost, it’s the main man himself, Aang. Styling his typical yellow and orange monk robes, he’s a must-have for all fans.

Avatar State Aang

Avatar State Aang. Image by Epic Games via iFireMonkey

Another Aang skin is on its way, called Avatar State Aang. Here, Aang is shirtless and levitating, with his eyes and tattoos glowing white. A perfect choice for those who seek to control all four elements.

Apollo

Apollo. Image by Epic Games via iFireMonkey

While he’s not part of the Avatar team, but rather another Greek god, Apollo joins the roster in the v29.20 update. With an avant-garde white and gold jacket and pants, Apollo brings the fashion to a new level.

Champion Siren

Champion Siren. Image by Epic Games via iFireMonkey

The latest update also adds a new skin for one of the most well-known characters in Fortnite, Champion Siren. With a red and blue jacket, dark pants, a red patch over her left eye, and the FNCS logo, she knows how to wear merch and completely slay it.

Harpy Haze

Harpy Haze. Image by Epic Games via iFireMonkey

Similarly, to Siren, Haze is also receiving a new skin in v29.20, Harpy Haze. While it doesn’t have wings by default (though the back bling has them), the skin has pants and a jumper with a feather-like finish, adding a flavor of ancient mythology.

Katara

Katara. Image by Epic Games via iFireMonkey

Another Avatar set for Aang’s greatest ally, Katara. With her default white and blue robe, the master of water makes it to Fortnite.

Toph Beifong

Toph Beifong. Image by Epic Games via iFireMonkey

We’ve had air and water, and Toph Beifong introduces the earth elemental style to Fortnite with his classic green and yellow robe. Another part of Aang’s squad, Toph Beifong is a perfect addition to your party.

Toshiro

Toshiro. Image by Epic Games via iFireMonkey

Another skin added to Fortnite in v29.20 is Toshiro. With an unzipped, armless green jacket, Toshiro shows off his bare chest and muscular arms.

Zuko

Zuko. Image by Epic Games via iFireMonkey

Last but not least, it’s time to highlight Aang’s foe who eventually turned out to be a friend. Zuko arguably has one of the greatest storylines in Avatar. His Fortnite skin depicts his initial outfit, a red robe with yellow trim, representing Zuko’s main element: fire.

All Fortnite v29.20 back blings

There are eight back blings to choose from, many of which fit well with the skins introduced in v29.20. Harpy Wings, for example, are a perfect match for Harpy Haze, while it would be a disgrace to play Apollo without the terrific Apollo’s Sunrise.

Apollo’s Sunrise

Earth Rumble Belt

Four Elements Banner (which has four styles: Water, Fire, Earth, and Air)

Harpy Wings

Katara’s Waterskin

Momo Messenger

Toshiro’s Carapace

Zuko’s Scabbard

All Fortnite v29.20 Pickaxes

Similar to back blings, each skin received its own Pickaxe as well. Fans of Avatar should be more than thrilled to see weapons like the Air Nomad Staff and Zuko’s Broadswords, which are essential to their characters. They look especially admirable in Fortnite.

Air Nomad Staff

Southern Water Tribe Club

War Hammers

Zuko’s Broadswords

Sokka’s Space Sword

Apollo’s Sunrise

Barbed Katana

Determination Daggers

Starshriek

All Fortnite v29.20 gliders and contrails

This time around, there’s only one glider in the update, and it’s no other than Appa, the iconic flying bison from Avatar. No contrails were added in this patch.

Appa

All Fortnite v29.20 emotes and sprays

A few emotes and sprays were also added, with developers paying extra attention to some of them. My Cabbages!, for example, is a nod to a character from the original animation, who had their cabbage stand destroyed time and time again. In this emote, Aang manages to save them from utter destruction.

Aang’s Air Sphere

Air Flurry

My Cabbages!

Puddle Hopper

Avatar Aang (spray)

Elemental Cycle (spray)

Baffled Aang

Lauhging Toph

All Fortnite v29.20 loading screens

Three loading screens were also added. The Four Elements obviously point to the Avatar series, with all four primary characters, and their flying bison, Appa, being shown.

Downtown Drifting

Mazy Vibes

The Four Elements

