Here’s why Fortnite servers are not responding during Avatar update (v29.20) downtime

Down, again??
Fortnite is set to welcome Avatar: The Last Airbender content, but the servers have inexplicably gone offline ahead of the 29.20 update, and there’s a good reason.

Avatar: The Last Airbender is a much-celebrated animated series that has garnered a huge following and established a legacy that will stand the test of time. Fortnite’s collaboration with Avatar to bring special content is no surprise.

However, it is surprising to players that Fortnite is unplayable due to the servers being down. A server issue is nothing new when it comes to online multiplayer titles, but Fortnite‘s current maintenance is a bit more complicated than that.

Why are the Fortnite servers down?

The Fortnite servers are down because Epic Games is updating the live-service shooter and getting it ready for the Avatar: The Last Airbender content. April 9 is the day of the crossover content, so it makes sense that Epic wants Fortnite to be ready.

If you want proof, the Fortnite official server website says this regarding the server status: “Downtime for v29.20 Update.”

We are currently into Fortnite Chapter Five, season two, and Avatar: The Last Airbender will likely be one of the biggest events and promotions this season.

When will Fortnite servers be back online?

Epic announced the Fortnite servers went offline on April 09 at 3am CT. In addition, Epic said the maintenance will last between “08:0012:00 UTC,” so expect Fortnite to be back and running with the Avatar content around 7am CT.

Once it’s back, expect the Fortnite store to be popping with new Avatar: The Last Airbender skins. April 12 will also see the debut of the Avatar: Elements in-game event for Fortnite.

