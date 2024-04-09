Fortnite Avatar update patch notes (v29.20): Event Pass, Mythics, and Rocket Racing season one

The 29.20 update for Fortnite is live, bringing multiple new additions to the game, including the long-awaited Avatar: The Last Airbender collaboration. Here’s everything you can expect to see in Fortnite v29.20.

Keep in mind that the following patch notes are based on what’s already available in Fortnite alongside multiple rumors and leaks.

Avatar: The Last Airbender skins and Event Pass

Everyone is coming to Fortnite. Image via Epic Games

One of the biggest additions to Fortnite in 29.20 is the new Avatar skins and an upcoming Avatar event. In the Item Shop, we can expect to see Katara, Toph, and Zuko outfits alongside their back blings and pickaxes. These outfits will cost 2,000 V-Bucks each.

There will also be an Avatar Event Pass—a small standalone battle pass like the ones we’ve seen in previous seasons featuring Star Wars and TMNT. The Avatar Event Pass will feature two Aang skins, his back bling, a pickaxe, and several more smaller cosmetics. The Appa glider should also become available at some point during the update.

Avatar: The Last Airbender Mythics

Joining the Waterbending Mythic, there are all the remaining bending abilities from Avatar: Earthbending, Firebending, and Airbending. All the bending Mythic items can now be found on dedicated podiums. Each of them has a unique use rather than just attacking enemies.

Firebending allows you to throw fire waves at enemies and perform a jump attack. Airbending allows you to move incredibly fast across the island. And with Earthbending, you can create barricades from stone.

Rocket Racing season one

Drive through the neon lights. Image via Epic Games

In the 29.20 update, Rocket Racing is kicking off its first ranked season. The neon-themed season brings new quest rewards, cosmetics, five new official tracks, and several creator-made maps.

With the new season comes a rank reset. Your new starting rank will be based on the rank you had before the update. If you finished at a high rank, you may start the season in Silver, Gold, or other ranks rather than at Bronze. The rank system also received tweaks in terms of progress gains, so you can expect the climb to be less grindy.

Shop and locker changes

A few small changes have been made to the Item Shop and the locker. From now on, skins no longer have colors and tags for cosmetic quality, like Epic, Legendary, etc. The only tags left are the Series, like the Icon Series or Gaming Legends Series.

Finally, the Item Shop will show the Shop rotation time in every player’s unique time zone. In late May, every item in the Shop will also have a planned date for when every individual item will rotate out of the Shop.

