Fortnite Cell and Frieza skins: Prices, release date, and more

Dragon Ball’s third collaboration with Fortnite is seemingly coming very soon, and this time, the spotlight will be focused on two of the iconic series’ main villains—Cell and Frieza.

With hair-raising names like Omni-Man and Venom having already been recognized in the Fortnite universe, it’s safe to say that players who enjoy being the bad guy have had no shortage of iconic antagonists to choose from. But, as initially leaked on Dec. 7 along with the TMNT set, it appears Epic Games isn’t slowing down in this department anytime soon.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Cell and Frieza skins in Fortnite.

Fortnite Cell and Frieza prices

You might need several Kamehamehas to take these two down. Image via Epic Games

At time of writing, the prices for the Cell and Frieza Fortnite skins have yet to be officially confirmed. But based on previous collaborations, I expect Cell and Frieza to cost between 1,500 to 1,800 V-Bucks individually, or around 2,200 V-Bucks together in a bundle. According to leaks, Frieza is set to have three selectable styles (First Form, Fourth Form, and Golden Frieza), while Cell will boast two variants (First Form and Perfect Form).

ALL FRIEZA & CELL FORMS IN FORTNITE pic.twitter.com/1Z6JMgh8Qf — SLO (@SLOplays) December 7, 2023

A separate bundle containing Frieza’s Glider (likely 1,200 V-Bucks), Frieza’s Pickaxe (likely 800 V-Bucks), and Cell’s Pickaxe (likely 800 V-Bucks) is also expected to be listed, potentially at 1,600 V-Bucks.

With major entities like Star Wars, John Wick, and Lamborghini seemingly each set to have reserved time slots in the Fortnite item shop to close out the year, it does seem the exact release date for Cell and Frieza is not yet known. As detailed on X by prominent Fortnite leaker Shiina, it did appear that the next Dragon Ball drop was scheduled for Dec. 26. At time of writing, however, Shiina’s latest update is that there is no longer an estimated release date for the anticipated skins in the game files.

Whenever the new Cell and Frieza cosmetics do make their debuts, which likely shouldn’t take too much longer, they will be joined in the item shop by previously released Dragon Ball characters such as Goku and Beerus.

How to get Cell and Frieza in Fortnite

You can buy the Cell and Frieza skins from Fortnite’s in-game shop with V-Bucks once the cosmetics are released. At that time, Cell and Frieza will have officially joined the extensive Dragon Ball Set in Fortnite that already features Son Goku, Beerus, Vegeta, Bulma, Piccolo, Son Gohan, and Goku Black.

This article will be updated with more information on the releases of Cell and Frieza in Fortnite as it becomes available.