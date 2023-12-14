When are the Ninja Turtles coming to Fortnite?

The theme song will be coursing through your veins.

Epic Games has had some legendary collaborations lined up for the end of 2023 in Fortnite, and the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles are next.

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles are coming to Fortnite, as Epic confirmed in its Winterfest 2023, v28.01, blog. Not only will fans get to play Fortnite as their favorite Ninja Turtle, but investigative reporter April O’Neil will also be the fifth skin featured in the collaboration.

Epic said the Ninja Turtles are coming to Fortnite during Winterfest 2023. The Winterfest 2023 event started on Dec. 14, and it’ll end on Jan. 2, 2024. Epic didn’t provide a specific date for the turtles’ arrival, but you can expect a Ninja Turtles release in Fortnite before Jan. 2, 2024.

How to get the Ninja Turtle skins in Fortnite

You can get Ninja Turtle skins from Fortnite’s in-game shop when the cosmetics are released. The TMNT Set in Fortnite features Leonardo, Raphael, Michelangelo, Donatello, and April O’Neil.

April O’Neil will also have a LEGO Fortnite version and so will the four Ninja Turtles. You’ll get to be a Ninja Turtle in two of the most beloved Fortnite modes with a single purchase. Image via Epic Games

The V-Bucks prices for Ninja Turtles in Fortnite are yet to be revealed, but based on previous collaborations, I expect them to be around 1,500 to 2,000 V-Bucks. If you’re looking to acquire multiple Ninja Turtle skins, buying one of the featured bundles can also be cost-effective.

The Ninja Turtles will also be one of the first collaborations of Fortnite after LEGO Fortnite’s release. The five skins could be some of the best LEGO Fortnite skins as they were recently designed. All LEGO Fortnite skins are adorable, too, so I’m curious about how the beloved turtles will appear in Fortnite’s LEGO world.