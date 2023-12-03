When is Fortnite Winterfest 2023?

Fortnite’s Winterfest event is one of the most popular events in the game’s calendar, mostly because it gives players opportunities to earn free skins and items.

Hoping to bring the gift of communication to those in the Winterfest spirit already!



There’s a lingering chill… but not quite freezing temperatures. We’ll be rolling out Winterfest themed Shop items starting with v28.00 ❄️ — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) December 2, 2023

The Winterfest event should begin around Dec. 3, after Chapter Five drops. When it starts, winter-themed in-game skins will be pulled out of the vault and become available for purchase, and for free through challenges. In total, 24 free rewards for the event leaked online, but there’s still no confirmation of exactly when the event will begin.

All leaked Fortnite Winterfest 2023 items

According to several leaks, Presents are returning in Winterfest 2023

A new cabin

A winterized version of the wildly popular FishStick skin, apparently for free

A new emote

Holiday Midas

Gingerbread aerial assault

The Grinch will appear in some form

Fortnite’s Winterfest 2023 still doesn’t have an official release date nor a fully confirmed list of all items. In the past, there were separate Winterfest challenges that players could complete to earn more rewards, but there will still likely be multiple free items in the cabin, or a similar version of it. Players can claim their free rewards once per day, so you’ll have to check back every day until Christmas.

There’s a lot in store this Christmas. Image via Epic Games

Here are the free rewards from last year’s Winterfest event, so you can get an idea of what’s heading your way: