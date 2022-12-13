All Presents and their contents in Fortnite Winterfest 2022

Fortnite has arrived with its annual Winterfest update and Chapter Four looks to be a riot with free skins already being given out and a bunch of leaked goodies to look forward to.

On top of the Christmas Guff skin that anyone can get during the event, there are 14 presents to open in the Winterfest lodge that range from skins, new soundtracks, gliders, and more. They are all given in mystery boxes with the contents secret until you open them.

But where is the fun in that? Some people don’t want to be given a random gift and would instead like to get what they want from the get-go. Good thing then we have done all the groundwork to tell you what’s inside. Just pray Santa doesn’t know how naughty you have been cheating this time of year.

Below, you will find each present that is available as well as what is inside it so you can get the present you want from the get-go without having to leave it up to chance.

What is in each Present in Fortnite Chapter Four Winterfest?

TBA TBA TBA TBA TBA TBA TBA TBA TBA TBA TBA TBA TBA TBA

Currently, presents cannot be opened and we won’t know what is in each box until they go live tomorrow. This article will be updated once the information is known.