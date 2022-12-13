All leaked presents for Fortnite’s Winterfest 2022

Fortnite is one of the most popular live-service games out right now due to the seasonal events that keep players coming back each year. With the holidays just around the corner, it’s about time for Winterfest 2022 to begin. With the update being added to the game, many data miners were able to suss out the free presents for this year’s event.
Be warned that these are meant to be secret and knowing what you’re getting ahead of time may spoil the fun of opening the presents. Here’s all the info you need to know about all the leaked presents for Fortnite‘s Winterfest 2022.
What are the free presents during Fortnite‘s Winterfest 2022?
Assuming the event works like last year, players will be able to log in each day and unlock a present for free, with a total of what looks like 17 presents, according to leaks. These are yet to be confirmed, so take them with a grain of salt, but data miners like HYPEX have generally been correct in the past.
HYPEX tweeted out what he claims is a full list of the free presents coming to the game as part of the Winterfest event. These include:
- Sled Ready Guff outfit
- Arctic Adeline outfit
- Rip & Tear (2016) soundtrack
- Fa-la-la-Llama back bling
- Wintry Whirligig glider
- Ribbon Trail contrail
- Fractured Melody soundtrack
- When the Wind Blows soundtrack
- Sledgecracker pickaxe
- Gringle Gift wrap
- Slushy Sneak wrap
- Lil’ Prancer emote
- Boom Bauble emoticon
- Har-Har-Har! glider
- Slush-Faced spray
- Season’s Guffrings spray
- Naughty or Nice? spray
Most of the included cosmetics are holiday-themed and there are enough gifts to make two different new Outfit sets to help celebrate the season. Through the next two weeks, players will unwrap each gift as they celebrate Winterfest and the New Year inside the game.