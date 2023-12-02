Are the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles coming to Fortnite?

It’s a big day for Fortnite fans, full of endless queues, Eminem concerts, and constant teases for the future that waits ahead in Chapter Five. Rumors are already flying about who’s going to be included and who’s not, with a few big names like Peter Griffin and LEGO being thrown around- but there’s one crossover that certain players have been looking forward to for quite a while.

With the resurgence in the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles’ popularity as a result of their recent Mutant Mayhem movie, some have been wondering whether the titular turtles may eventually find their way onto the Island.

Are the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles going to be in Chapter Five of Fortnite?

Look past Snake’s beautifully rendered face, and you’ll see a familiar amphibian on the wall. Image via Epic Games

As a few keen-eyed players have already spotted, yes, the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles have been officially teased for Fortnite. In the Chapter Five trailer, Solid Snake is revealed by popping out of a box in true Metal Gear Solid fashion. If you can get over your giddy excitement at seeing everyone’s favorite gravelly-voiced mercenary (no shame if you didn’t; I audibly squealed), you may notice that the wall behind him is tagged with graffiti depicting Leonardo, the katana-wielding leader of the TMNT.

This would seem to point to all four of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles being introduced to Fortnite at some point during Chapter Five, although whether it’ll be as four distinct skins or just one with different selectable styles for each headband color remains to be seen. One thing is certain, though: this season is going to hurt my wallet.