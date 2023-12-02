Fortnite Chapter Five’s trailer gets leaked, and they have our banana (and maybe TMNT, too)

Not the banana! Prolific Fortnite leaker Max of @FNLeaksAndInfo on X, formerly known as Twitter, revealed the upcoming trailer for Chapter Five: Season one, Underground, confirming the presence of many crossover characters, including some that previously would have been considered too mature for the popular battle royale.

The leaked trailer begins with characters entering a ransacked base to find an ominous ransom note saying “we have your banana,” prompting them to uncover a massive armory of weapons before springing into action. The highlight reels include “capture the train,” the introduction of weapon mods, revamped movement and gameplay, the addition of grapple blade combat, and the addition of some unexpected characters.

On Dec. 1, ShiinaBR and MGA_Lani leaked the Chapter Five: Season one battle pass as it has been accidentally revealed by Xbox, suggesting characters from Invincible, Family Guy, Halloween, and more will be added, each confirmed by the leaked trailer. The Viacom logo at the end of the trailer and the glowing manhole cover in the video also suggest that a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles crossover is right around the corner.

Fortnite has been going from strength to strength lately off the back of the return of its original content, surpassing the 100 million player mark for November before the end of the OG season. The trailer leak comes right on the heels of the dev team’s announcement that the original content will be brought back again in some form in 2024, so even if the new-look update doesn’t quite catch the imagination of all players, everyone will have something to look forward to.

Chapter Five is set to start in just a few hours with The Big Bang event, a 30-minute live affair featuring Eminem.