The season-ending live event for Fortnite OG is set for Saturday, Dec. 2, starting at 1pm CT. This marks the transition where Fortnite OG will be replaced with new content, and it also “features an appearance by Eminem” following the recent release of the rapper’s skin.

The Big Bang live event will last 30 minutes. During this time, all other Fortnite game modes from Epic will be temporarily disabled, ensuring the event receives full attention. You have the option to join the event either solo or in a party with up to four players, similar to the format of standard battle royale matches.

What time is The Big Bang Fortnite live event on Saturday, Dec. 2?

The Big Bang live event in Fortnite is scheduled to begin at 1pm CT on Dec. 2. Below is a countdown timer displaying the remaining time until the event kicks off.

Here are The Big Bang Fortnite event start times in other locations:

3am in Manila, Philippines

6am in Sydney, Australia

4pm in São Paulo, Brazil

7pm in London, England

8pm in Berlin, Germany

How to join Fortnite’s Eminem live event on Saturday, Dec. 2

You can join The Big Bang live event in Fortnite by selecting it in the battle royale tile 30 minutes ahead of the start of the event, at 12:30pm CT. You’ll join it as you would join any game mode. Then, all you have to do is sit down, relax, and wait for the event to start.

All players who take part in The Big Bang event in Fortnite will receive an exclusive loading screen featuring Eminem. This special loading screen is only obtainable by participating in the event during its scheduled time. If you miss the event, you won’t have another chance to get this unique cosmetic item, making it a one-time opportunity for players.

Where to watch Fortnite’s live event on Saturday, Dec. 2

If you’re unable to play Fortnite during The Big Bang live event, you have the option to watch it live on platforms like YouTube and Twitch through your favorite streamer’s channel. Additionally, if you can’t catch the event live, Epic is allowing creators to keep recordings of the event on their channels. This way, you can revisit and watch the event when you have time.