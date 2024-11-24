Forgot password
Kit NPC in Fortnite Remix
Defeat and then hire Kit in Fortnite. Screenshot by Dot Esports.
Fortnite

How to defeat Kit in Fortnite Remix

Defeat Kit to get his mythic weapons and the key to his vault! Find out where this NPC is hiding in Fortnite Remix.
Image of Rowan Jones
Rowan Jones
|

Published: Nov 24, 2024 09:32 am

Chapter 2 season 3’s NPC, Kit has arrived in Fortnite Remix. He brings his mythic weapons and a special vault key card so you can complete your loadout before getting stuck into the action. If you’re looking to find and defeat him, we have some tips and tricks for you!

How to find and defeat Kit in Fortnite

You can find Kit at Catty Corner in the snowy area northeast of the map. Kit is wandering the gas station at Catty Corner, surrounded by henchmen. You can disguise yourself as a henchman at the red telephone box nearby. This will help you get closer to the gas station and unlock the chest inside the locked room above.

hire kit after beating him in fortnite
Kit will become your teammate after you defeat him. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Kit has a Shockwave Grenade Launcher and a mythic Charged Shotgun, so the best weapons to face him with are mid to long-range rifles and an SMG for close-range attacks. To give yourself the best chance to beat him is to land on the snowy mountain nearby and load up with weapons and shields. Other players will likely be landing at the building to the west of the gas station, and you will have a good vantage point from the mountain from which to scope out the area before sliding down.

Once you beat Kit, the guards will stop attacking, and Kit will automatically revive himself. Don’t forget to emote with him! You can then pick up the Shockwave Grenade Launcher, mythic Charged Shotgun and vault key card. Head up to the vault outside of the main Catty Corner building, use the key card, and load up. If you are in build mode and want a bit of extra protection while you search all of the chests inside the vault, you can build walls around the entrance.

inside Kit's vault in fortnite
Load up with everything you need in Kit’s vault. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

If the storm is on your side and his icon is still visible, you could try to also find and beat Eminem at the Spaghetti Grotto to the north. Just use your Shockwave Grenade Launcher to circle around to his location quickly.

Image of Rowan Jones
Rowan Jones
Rowan is a freelance writer from Devon, U.K., with a BA in Education Studies. She has been writing since she could hold a pencil but has been focused on game guides for mobile, console, and PC since 2020. Rowan has a complicated relationship with Dead By Daylight and a completely healthy obsession with Fortnite.