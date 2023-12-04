The best LEGO Fortnite skins

Fortnite is getting bigger and better than ever before in collaboration with LEGO, which results in some incredible skins being able to be used.

While these skins can only be used in the LEGO Fortnite mode, they provide a fresh look for all of your favorite skins in Fortnite—but some certainly look much better than others and should surge to the top of your must-have list.

If you’re looking for the best skins to rock in LEGO Fortnite, we’ve got you covered with our selection of some of the greatest looks you can equip.

Best skins in LEGO Fortnite

Flip it. Screenshot by Dot Esports. You saw nothing. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Let it snow. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Fabulous. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Omnom. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Something’s fishy. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Top dog. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Crack ’em open. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Mama mia. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Bowlhead. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Funky monkey. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Meow. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Bonehead. Screenshot by Dot Esports. A fire look. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

The best skins in LEGO Fortnite are the ones that make a slight variation from the standard minifigure look with different shapes, which makes skins like Monks, Jack O’Sassin, Tomatohead, The Brat, and Fabio Sparklemane among the best.

Characters like Fishstick and Peely also look amazing in LEGO form but, truth be told, so does every skin in Fortnite and, if you have a favorite skin, you will likely love the LEGO version of it too.

However, licensed skins like Star Wars, anime characters, and more are yet to get the LEGO treatment in Fortnite. Additional LEGO skins will be added to Fortnite regularly, though this still not may include every licensed skin.

However, with nearly 320 LEGO skins available at launch and a roster of 1,200 that will eventually get the LEGO treatment, there should be something for everyone.