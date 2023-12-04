Fortnite devs explain why your Star Wars, Anime skins may not be in LEGO Fortnite

Fortnite players looking for their favorite Star Wars and anime-styled skins to be added in LEGO form may have to wait a little longer than fans from other intellectual properties.

Over 1,200 Fortnite skins will soon be making the leap to becoming LEGO variants, according to Epic Games today, with a huge number of Fortnite’s classic skins and cosmetics being painted with the LEGO-style theme. As of publication, nearly 320 different skins will be made available at the jump, with hundreds more coming; though this may not include branded lines like Star Wars and any anime crossover bundles right away.

The LEGO world awaits. Image via Epic Games/LEGO

While Epic hasn’t explicitly said what will and won’t make it into the new LEGO game mode when it comes to cosmetic lines, there are some safe bets. Marvel, Star Wars, and Disney titles like Indiana Jones should eventually get their chance to don the LEGO digs (they have LEGO sets already released), and almost every Fortnite-exclusive character model should eventually join the LEGO takeover too. This means skins like Flytrap and Peely will bless the battle royale experience in their new LEGO threads.

The Fortnite devs have shared they would “expand LEGO styling as far as” they can, meaning they will likely have to get the thumbs up from all their partnerships before they can be released in all their glory and high detail. This monumental update is set to change the ever-growing list of Fortnite skins on its market. Fortunately for fans who’ve already forked out cash for these skins, each one that already sits in your wardrobe will be available in LEGO form.

This collaboration extravaganza follows one of the biggest periods in Fortnite’s history. The battle royale re-introduced multiple seasons from the first chapter of its lifespan as part of the Fortnite OG experience. Millions flocked in to get their hands on the maps and guns that originally made Fortnite so popular, as Epic released multiple flashback patches.

For the players who’ve stuck around, they’ll get to test out the Fortnite x LEGO experience from Dec. 7. Those who’ve tallied up an enviable collection of Fortnite skins over your career, you’re about to have almost double when you signed in.