Fortnite leaks unveil new Dragon Ball Z and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles skins

Fortnite is reportedly welcoming more collab events soon, as leaks point to yet another event with Dragon Ball Z, as well as the release of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles skins.

On Dec. 7, leaks surfaced throughout social media, revealing Dragon Ball Z skins for Fierza and Cell. The latter has stirred significant reaction from fans, as many of them were eagerly waiting to see him join the battle royale game.

Frieza & Cell

In the leaks, the skins are labeled as being introduced in Chapter Five, Season One. They are an Epic rarity and will feature several different variants, according to another leak. Back blings will complete the sets.

Dragon Ball is one of the most prolific collabs in Fortnite, with tons of skins of characters in the game like Vegeta and Goku. This time, the developer seemingly chose villains for their next event.

Leaks also revealed another collaboration earlier today, Dec. 7. A tweet showed four skins from Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles in the game. They also belong to the Epic category.

All four Ninja Turtles will be in the game, so players will be able to get their favorite ones: Leonardo, Michelangelo, Raphael, and Donatello. Similarly to the Dragon Ball event, they’ll be available as part of Chapter Five, Season One. They’ll also feature variants, as well as a back bling for each one.

It’s still unclear what will be the precise release date of those skins, however, as well as their price in the shop. Fortnite players are speculating those will launch alongside the next event, Winterfest. There’s still no release date, but fans believe it will roll out around Dec. 13.