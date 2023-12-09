Can you change server settings after creating a world in LEGO Fortnite?

LEGO Fortnite is finally here, and it’s just distinct enough from Minecraft if you squint to avoid a billion-dollar Microsoft lawsuit. Among these Minecraft-esque features is the ability to tweak various settings of your world, such as choosing Survival or Creative mode and adjusting more granular difficulty settings like the frequency of enemy spawns.

However, players may find themselves wanting to go back and alter some of their choices if they find their world too easy or too hard—an understandable impulse, as LEGO Fortnite can be surprisingly tough even for those outside of its younger demographic.

How do you change world settings in LEGO Fortnite?

You might regret your choice to play on Survival once night comes. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Unfortunately, however, there is no way to change any of your world settings after your world’s initial creation in LEGO Fortnite, but there is no warning of this when actually creating new worlds. With this in mind, it pays to be very, very careful when first creating your world and ensure that you’re satisfied with your settings before starting it.

It does make sense, as the granularity of the settings might mess up the flow of existing worlds were they to be changed, but this isn’t exactly advertised in the game. Changing things like enemy logic or villager spawning would obviously be incompatible with worlds that already have enemies and villagers, to say nothing of switching game modes entirely.

It isn’t the end of the world (no pun intended) if the one you’ve created isn’t quite up to your demanding standards, however. You can simply delete the world you’re playing in and start a new one at any time—just make sure you get the settings right this time around. Hopefully, you haven’t sunk too much time and resources into upgrading your village. I personally like to maintain one survival world and one creative world just to see all LEGO Fortnite has to offer, although you can go far beyond that if, for instance, you like playing around with the game’s many world seeds.

If there’s a friend who has a world you like, you can also co-opt it for your own. World owners can designate up to seven friends as Keyholders, giving them the ability to join their world and play on it even when the host isn’t online.

Ultimately, LEGO Fortnite is a robust game mode with a lot going on, and there are simply too many moving parts to change the fundamental way it operates mid-game. The silver lining is that this means there’s a near-endless amount to discover over the game mode’s many worlds, even if Peter Griffin can’t come along for the journey.